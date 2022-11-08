Seth Rollins' real-life rival seemingly teases a blockbuster dream match in WWE

Will Ospreay has admitted that he has seemingly been approached by WWE on numerous occasions, as he namedropped Seth Rollins.

During a recent interview with Tokyo-Sports, the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion briefly spoke about Rollins, with whom he has a lot of history with based on their social media interactions.

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good. After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good.

Ospreay further added that it would be a dream for him to face Ricochet once again. The two men faced each other at the Best of the Super Juniors prior to Ricochet signing with WWE.

"I've mentioned Seth Rollins' name many times, and I've been approached by them, so I have a lot to think about. Also, considering my history, it would be a dream to fight Ricochet again. I think that because I think we have become completely different wrestlers than when we fought in the past,” said Will Ospreay.

Since Ricochet's departure from NJPW, he has won numerous championships in WWE, including the Intercontinental Champion.

Ospreay, on the other hand, has also found a tremendous amount of success, previously winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The United Empire leader also competed in AEW earlier this year, courtesy of the promotion's working relationship with NJPW.

Vince Russo claimed that Seth Rollins is a "rip-off" of AEW star Chris Jericho

The former WWE head recently spoke about Seth Rollins and his current gimmick while talking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

Vince Russo discussed Rollins' current gimmick, claiming that the WWE United States Champion was forced to turn babyface due to fans. He even labeled The Visionary as a "rip-off" of Chris Jericho, who is currently signed to AEW. Russo said:

"Seth [Rollins] is the babyface, we know that right? He's singing, so with Seth, we know is a babyface. People started singing with him and quite frankly bro when I see that, I'm thinking [Chris] Jericho rip-off. Like I saw that with Jericho freaking years ago but nonetheless, let's just say for argument's sake, the fans turned him babyface."

Rollins is currently on the back of a successful title defence against Austin Theory, whom he beat on this week's episode of RAW.

