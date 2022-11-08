"The fans turned him babyface" - Wrestling veteran claims Seth Rollins is a "rip-off" of 51-year-old former WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

United States Champion Seth Rollins' recent run in WWE has got former head writer Vince Russo to think that The Visionary is a "rip off" of Chris Jericho.

On the latest episode of the red brand, The Visionary issued an Open Challenge for his United States Title. This resulted in a Money in the Bank cash in from Austin Theory, which Rollins won. The Visionary won the title on the October 10 edition of RAW when he took advantage of a worn-out Bobby Lashley, who was brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo compared Rollins to former WWE star Chris Jericho. He believes that Rollins' antics reminds him of the current AEW star.

"Seth [Rollins] is the babyface, we know that right? He's singing, so with Seth, we know is a babyface. People started singing with him and quite frankly bro when I see that, I'm thinking [Chris] Jericho rip-off. Like I saw that with Jericho freaking years ago but nonetheless, let's just say for argument's sake, the fans turned him babyface," said Vince Russo. [54:10 – 55:10]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

Seth Rollins defended the WWE United States Championship against Austin Theory on RAW

The Visionary put the WWE United States Championship on the line in an Open Challenge on RAW.

It was first answered by Finn Balor of The Judgment Day, but he got entangled in a faction war against The O.C.

Later in the night, Mustafa Ali answered the Open Challenge before being attacked by Bobby Lashley in a backstage segment. The All Mighty then made his intentions clear.

Before the start of the match, Lashley attacked Seth Rollins and put him through the announcers' table. However, officials quickly prevented the former WWE Champion from inflicting further damage, forcing him to go backstage after the attack.

This led to Austin Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on the US Champion, only for Lashley to assault the 25-year-old. The attack allowed Seth Rollins to hit a Stomp on the challenger and retain his title.

This is Rollins' first title reign in three years. While he has been off to a stellar start, the threat of Bobby Lashley wanting to reclaim his lost crown looms large. It remains to be seen how a potential feud between The All Mighty and The Visionary will commence in the near future.

Who do you think should challenge Seth Rollins next? Sound off in the comments section below.

While using any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes