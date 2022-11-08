Very controversial finish to championship match sees Money in the Bank cash-in on Seth Rollins with bizarre consequences

Seth Rollins successfully defended the United States Championship against Austin Theory after Bobby Lashley brutally attacked the latter.

For the main event tonight, Rollins came to the ring to find out who would challenge him for the title. Ali appeared to answer the challenge when he showed up on the Titantron. However, he was attacked by Bobby Lashley, who announced that he would challenge Rollins instead.

Before the match could begin, Lashley viciously attacked Seth Rollins. He then picked up the US Champion and slammed him through the announcer's desk.

After the assault, WWE officials and security stopped The All Mighty. As Lashley walked back, Austin Theory rushed in with his Money in the Bank briefcase.

He wasted no time in cashing in on his contract. As soon as the bell rang, Theory attacked Seth Rollins and hit a neckbreaker. Rollins fought back bravely and even attempted the pedigree. However, the challenger countered and hit a pedigree of his own.

He then picked up The Visionary and hit the A-Town Down. As the referee counted the pinfall, Bobby Lashley pulled him out of the ring. Austin Theory then called Lashley an idiot, which only pissed him off.

Lashley then viciously assaulted Theory and put him in The Hurt Lock before leaving through the crowd. The referee started the count out, but Theory somehow got back in the ring. However, Rollins hit The Stomp to retain the title.

It will be interesting to see what the fallout from this match will be. Now that Theory has lost, he no longer holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. Hence, we will have to see how WWE decides to move forward with his story.

