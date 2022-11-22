Seth Rollins sends a menacing message to Cody Rhodes' family member following WWE RAW

WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins recently took to Twitter in response to being called out by an AEW veteran.

Rollins recently had a fiery promo directed against Austin Theory, after the latter unsuccessfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase for the United States Title. On this week's episode of RAW, the Visionary taunted Theory by referencing his previous match against Cody Rhodes. It should be noted that Cody suffered a severe injury upon his return to WWE, due to his feud against Rollins.

The American Nightmare's brother apparently took offense to the comment, as he called out Rollins on Twitter by flipping him the bird. Shortly afterwards, the former Shield member took a cheeky dig at the veteran by referring to his WWE persona, Goldust.

Seth Rollins' response:

"Watch yourself, Goldie."

You can check out the original uncensored tweet here.

It remains to be seen if Dustin Rhodes will reply to Seth Rollins again soon.

Seth Rollins is set to defend his title against two formidable WWE Superstars soon

Seth Rollins is poised to defend his US Championship for the first time since gaining it in early October.

Rollins found himself in the sights of both Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley in just over a month into his reign. Both former US Champions are now scheduled to face The Visionary in a Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series WarGames.

While it had seemed like Mustafa Ali would be a key player in the superstars bidding for the United States Title, it has now become clear that he is out of the running. While Austin Theory took down Ali, solidifying the essence of his new persona, the Visionary cut an emphatic promo while taunting Theory.

While Rollins is a skilled wrestler in his own right, fans will have to stay tuned to see if the upcoming Triple Threat Match will be too much to handle for The Visionary.

