"Seth Rollins, watch out," "Perfect pairing" - Fans erupt after former WWE champion seemingly recruits two stars for his new faction

A former WWE Superstar has finally found some members for his stable in AEW that he has been putting together for some time now. Fans have reacted to this and are in favor of the pairing.

Ad

Earlier this week on Dynamite, Ricochet attempted to convince AR Fox to join his ranks after he was impressed by his recent in-ring performances, and they even partnered up for a match. The former WWE Superstar had previously shown interest in allying with Lio Rush and Action Andretti, but decided otherwise. He moved away from Fox as well, as they often clashed in the ring, and ultimately walked out on him during a match.

Ad

Trending

Last night on AEW Collision, Fox confronted Ricochet regarding his decision to turn his back during their tag team match. He was then blindsided by the Gates of Agony. They did not utter a single word and let their actions speak for themselves. The One and Only has seemingly found the perfect duo to partner with.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Ricochet was never the type to lead a group in WWE, but now he was calling all the shots. Fans have reacted to the new faction, and many seem to enjoy this pairing. They mentioned how the group could be dominant and worthy of being the next World Trios Champions.

One fan claimed they could give Seth Rollins' new stable a run for their money. Another suggested a name for them, calling them "The Baldline."

Ad

Fans react to the new stable

The former WWE high-flyer has found success outside AEW

Ricochet has found great success in the wrestling world competing for the likes of PWG, NJPW, WWE, and now, AEW.

Ad

Recently, he was one of the stars to head over to Arena Mexico and compete not only on Grand Slam: Mexico but also in some of CMLL's shows. During the Fantastica Mania Mexico event, he took down Volador Jr., one of the promotion's top luchadors.

He has taken to X/Twitter to gloat following that win. He claimed that by taking down one of the top luchadors in the ring, no one could match his own lucha skills.

Ad

"I EASILY took down one of the best and most popular luchadors of this century. No one can match my lucha skills!" posted Ricochet.

Expand Tweet

Ricochet is going down an interesting path that is very different from his time in WWE. As a heel, he has reached new heights, and it remains to be seen if he can go higher once he fully establishes this new stable of his.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!