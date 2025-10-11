Seth's secret weapon for beating Cody," "Demon coming back" - Fans erupt after ex-WWE star shares a cryptic post amid AEW absence

A current AEW star has been on the sidelines for an extended period. Amidst his absence, he dropped a cryptic post that led the wrestling fan base to erupt with interesting reactions, including speculation that he is Seth Rollins' secret weapon for his upcoming match with Cody Rhodes.The aforementioned star, who was a former WWE superstar, is Buddy Matthews. The Australian star suffered an injury at the AEW Grand Slam Australia event. He injured his ankle as he was making his entrance for a match against Kazuchika Okada. Despite that, Matthews had an excellent showing and finished the bout.Since then, Matthews has undergone surgery and has been rehabilitating his injury. Although he provided a disheartening health update, the Hounds of Hell member continues to train hard for a return to the ring. Furthermore, he recently shared a cryptic post, which invited reactions from wrestling fans.A significant section of the audience stated that he was close to making his return to All Elite Wrestling. One fan even referenced Killer Kross' popular catchphrase to say that Matthews was returning to AEW soon.LA KNIGHT ENTHUSIAST @wrestlingsdeityLINK@SNM_Buddy Brody holding tag gold, Julia cooking with her new group, Aleister doing big things in WWE. YOU’RE NEXT KING👑Marina Browning @Marina_Lou73LINK@SNM_Buddy In the words of @realKILLERkross ………. #TickTockGothDaddy 😈 @GothDaddyLuisLINK@SNM_Buddy Demon coming back from injuryOne fan urged him to return to WWE to join his real-life wife, Rhea Ripley. At the same time, another fan stated that Buddy Matthews could be revealed as Seth Rollins' secret weapon to help him defeat Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel for the namesake championship. However, this seems unlikely, as Matthews re-signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2024.C~LO$🔰 @CeroMiedo503LINK@SNM_Buddy Come home to MamiDrewDraws @drew_draws2k24LINK@SNM_Buddy Seth's secret weapon for beating codyRhea Ripley shared a hilarious photo with AEW star Buddy MatthewsAs Buddy Matthews continues to recuperate from his injury, he has been spending a lot of time with his wife, Rhea Ripley. Mami recently dropped a hilarious photo with her better half. The AEW star could be seen flexing his muscles, while Ripley clicked a mirror selfie.With Matthews undergoing extensive training and having a support system like Rhea Ripley by his side, it is expected that he would be able to return to the ring soon.