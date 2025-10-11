  • home icon
  Seth's secret weapon for beating Cody," "Demon coming back" - Fans erupt after ex-WWE star shares a cryptic post amid AEW absence

Seth's secret weapon for beating Cody," "Demon coming back" - Fans erupt after ex-WWE star shares a cryptic post amid AEW absence

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 11, 2025 02:21 GMT
WWE stars Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins (Image via WWE.com)
WWE stars Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins (Image via WWE.com)

A current AEW star has been on the sidelines for an extended period. Amidst his absence, he dropped a cryptic post that led the wrestling fan base to erupt with interesting reactions, including speculation that he is Seth Rollins' secret weapon for his upcoming match with Cody Rhodes.

The aforementioned star, who was a former WWE superstar, is Buddy Matthews. The Australian star suffered an injury at the AEW Grand Slam Australia event. He injured his ankle as he was making his entrance for a match against Kazuchika Okada. Despite that, Matthews had an excellent showing and finished the bout.

Since then, Matthews has undergone surgery and has been rehabilitating his injury. Although he provided a disheartening health update, the Hounds of Hell member continues to train hard for a return to the ring. Furthermore, he recently shared a cryptic post, which invited reactions from wrestling fans.

A significant section of the audience stated that he was close to making his return to All Elite Wrestling. One fan even referenced Killer Kross' popular catchphrase to say that Matthews was returning to AEW soon.

One fan urged him to return to WWE to join his real-life wife, Rhea Ripley. At the same time, another fan stated that Buddy Matthews could be revealed as Seth Rollins' secret weapon to help him defeat Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel for the namesake championship. However, this seems unlikely, as Matthews re-signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2024.

Rhea Ripley shared a hilarious photo with AEW star Buddy Matthews

As Buddy Matthews continues to recuperate from his injury, he has been spending a lot of time with his wife, Rhea Ripley. Mami recently dropped a hilarious photo with her better half. The AEW star could be seen flexing his muscles, while Ripley clicked a mirror selfie.

With Matthews undergoing extensive training and having a support system like Rhea Ripley by his side, it is expected that he would be able to return to the ring soon.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

