Several AEW stars react to Shotzi eloping before WWE live event and getting married

WWE's Shotzi grabbed the headlines by having a literal Las Vegas wedding. She posted about her brand new marital status and announced her wedding to Jesus Alfaro.

Shotzi made her WWE debut on NXT programming in 2019. She was promoted to the SmackDown brand in 2021 and has been competing on the blue brand since then.

When she found out that there was a WWE Live Show in Vegas, the 31-year-old decided to elope and have a Vegas-style wedding. Shotzi shared the update about her marital status, several AEW wrestlers congratulated her via their social handles.

Check out the post and the reactions below:

"JUST MARRIED! When I realized I would be performing in Vegas, we decided to elope before the show. It was very spontaneous and so perfectly us. I loved every second of it. I’ll post something a little mushier later but its now time for an action packed reception!" she wrote.

AEW stars react to Shotzi's wedding post.

Since her wedding announcement, she has received several more congratulatory messages. We at Sportskeeda wish her a happy married life!

Shotzi had shaved her head to support her sister

In October, the 31-year-old revealed to Steve Fall of Ten Count that she had shaved her head to support her sister, who was undergoing chemotherapy and was losing her hair.

"My sister was going through chemotherapy and she started losing her hair. She told me that she didn’t want to wait for it to all fall out. She was going to shave it off. I immediately went to Hunter and was like, ‘Hey, my sister’s going through chemo. I want to support her. I want to be there for her. I want to shave my hair off too. Can we make it not weird and make it part of a storyline so I don’t just show up one day with no hair’, and he was totally for it.” she said [H/T: 411Mania]

Beyond wrestling, the SmackDown Superstar has a fledgling career in entertainment media as well. She was part of a sketch comedy show that featured horror movies on KOFY, a local San Francisco channel. She is also one of the few professional wrestlers who have featured in a dance video. She was part of fellow wrestler Harley Cameron's music video 'Indestructible.' Since September, Shotzi has hosted a ghost-hunting show, Chamber of Horrors, on YouTube.

Do you think Shotzi has it in her to be the next big thing in WWE? Tell us in the comments section below.