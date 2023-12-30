31-year-old female WWE star gets married ahead of live event

A WWE Superstar got hitched to her partner ahead of the Las Vegas live event.

Shotzi announced back in July 2023 that she had gotten engaged to her partner. Interestingly, she deleted the story soon after.

In her latest Instagram post, Shotzi revealed that she got married to her partner, Jesus Alfaro, in Las Vegas. She stated that the moment she learned she was going to be performing at the Las Vegas WWE live event, she decided to elope with Alfaro ahead of the show. She then promised her fans that she would post more stuff from her wedding later. Check out her post below:

"JUST MARRIED! When I realized I would be performing in Vegas, we decided to elope before the show. It was very spontaneous and so perfectly us. I loved every second of it. I’ll post something a little mushier later but its now time for an action packed reception! @wwe @mgmgrand."

The WWE Superstar recently shaved her head in support of her sister

Back in October, Shotzi had a chat with Steve Fall of Ten Count. She revealed that she shaved her head in solidarity with her sister, who was losing her hair while undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

"My sister was going through chemotherapy and she started losing her hair. She told me that she didn’t want to wait for it to all fall out. She was going to shave it off. I immediately went to Hunter and was like, ‘Hey, my sister’s going through chemo. I want to support her. I want to be there for her. I want to shave my hair off too. Can we make it not weird and make it part of a storyline so I don’t just show up one day with no hair’, and he was totally for it.” (H/T 411Mania)

Shotzi's wedding post received tons of congratulatory messages from her peers and fans. Do follow her Instagram handle, as she's hinted at sharing more pictures and videos of the wedding soon.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its hearty congratulations to Shotzi!