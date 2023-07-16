Female WWE Superstar announces her engagement; deletes the story after a few minutes

A female WWE Superstar posted a video of herself getting engaged and then deleted the story a few minutes later. Shotzi posted the video of herself at the moment.

Shotzi had a big moment on this week's episode of SmackDown when after Bayley cut her hair in the previous week, she decided to finish what had been started. In a video on the screen, she shaved her head completely, terrifying everyone watching.

As it turns out, the 31-year-old star shaved her head to support her sister Shawnee, who is currently battling Cholangiocarcinoma, a form of bile duct cancer. Her sister is undergoing chemotherapy, and this was Shotzi's way of showing support while making it a part of the WWE storyline.

Now, Shotzi posted another video on her Instagram story where she was getting engaged. This was clearly before she shaved her head as she had hair there, but it was the first time it was announced to the public.

The video has since been taken down from her story for some unknown reason, but fans shared the video on Twitter.

Why the superstar deleted the story is not certain at this time. Hopefully, more will become clear, follow Sportskeeda for updates.