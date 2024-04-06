Shawn Michaels comments on the possibility of working with AEW stars someday

Shawn Michaels recently shared his views on potentially working with talent from AEW someday.

During the press-scrum for NXT Stand and Deliver 2024, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about his openness to work with wrestlers from All Elite Wrestling. Michaels responded by suggesting that the Stamford-based promotion is willing to work with anybody. He also brought up the fact of several past NXT stars jumping ship to AEW over the years, including Miro, Malakai Black and Swerve Strickland.

"I would take d**n near anybody. I'll say this, I can't say specifically I think because there's so much talent there and I never know where I'm supposed to list names, I don't know everybody's situation. Last thing I want to do is get anyone in trouble. Lot of guys that used to be in NXT are up there that I've always loved. But I see... I don't get the opportunity to watch as much as I would like to, but I know that I love working with young talent.." [0:00 - 0:39]

Michaels also alluded to the brand's recent acquisition of former AEW star Shawn Spears and added:

"Whether it's coming out of college, or whether you were with another promotion, I do know that if you'll give us at NXT the opportunity to work with you, I think we can get you at least closer, a hell of a lot closer to your goals and what you want to accomplish out of this business than anybody else... So we're more than happy, whether it's AEW, whether it's Japan, TNA, go around the globe. I'm really excited about NXT having the opportunity to make anybody's career better than what it is they're currently doing and allow them to have the opportunity to enjoy weekends like the one we're about to have." [1:50 - 2:32]

AEW star Evil Uno wants to see WWE legends Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart collide once again

The rivalry between Shawn Michawls and Bret Hart is one of the most enduring feuds in pro-wrestling history. Their hostility blurred the lines of storyline and real life, which would culminate in the infamous incident at Montreal during the WWE Title bout between the two men at Survivor Series 1997.

The Heartbreak Kid made amends with The Hitman on a January, 2010, episode of WWE RAW, and the duo have reportedly remained friends since then. AEW star Evil Uno, however, seemingly wants the WWE legends to step back in the squared circle for one more bout.

During an interview with Joe Pearl of Fightful, Uno said:

"Let’s do Bret and Shawn again. I don’t care if you’re in your 50s or 60s, let’s just do it again. Let’s do it in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada in front of 200 people, 250, don’t tell the fire code marshalls. Let’s settle it in Canada!" he said.

A re-match between HBK and Bret Hart seems to be unlikely, however, since Michaels does not seem interested to come back from retirement.

