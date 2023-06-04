"She is definitely joining. Another L for Trips [Triple H]" - Fans react after former WWE women's champion gets namedropped on AEW TV

The wrestling world erupted after a former WWE women's champion got namedropped on AEW TV. The star in question is five-time RAW Women's Champion Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks).

The former 'Boss' shocked the fans when she made her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut back in January at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She made her in-ring debut at the NJPW Battle in the Valley. In the match, Moné defeated KAIRI to become the new IWGP Women's Champion.

A couple of weeks ago at the NJPW Resurgence event, a tournament was conducted to determine the inaugural Strong Women's Champion. In the finale, The CEO lost the match to AEW's Willow Nightingale.

Following this win, on multiple occasions Mercedes Moné's name was mentioned on AEW television. This got the fans excited, as they were convinced that this was a tease for the former WWE Superstar's debut on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

People speculated that her debut could be when All Elite Wrestling makes its way to the TD Garden in The former WWE Superstar's hometown of Boston.

Some also believed that AEW is forced to mention her name as Willow Nightingale was the one to defeat Moné.

During the finals to determine the inaugural Strong Women's Champion, Mercedes Moné suffered an injury and was unable to walk after the match. She is currently recovering. The expected date of her return is still unclear.

Former WWE Superstar Toni Storm claims she would whoop Mercedes Moné's a** if she shows up in AEW

On May 28th, AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view took place. The only title change in the night came in the Women's Championship match. Jamie Hayter lost her title to Toni Storm.

Following the pay-per-view, during the post-show media scrum, the newly crowned champion was asked about her next challengers. One of the names that popped up was the five-time WWE RAW Women's Champion.

Storm claimed that she would easily beat up Moné and that if she does show up on the Jacksonville-based promotion then her other foot would be broken.

"Either, I mean I don't know about the group, I don't know if she's Outcast material. But I mean I'll whoop her @$$ as well, break her other foot, it'll be good," Toni Storm said.

Tony Khan was also asked about Moné's injury and the expected date of return. He responded by stating that he has spoken with her but nobody is sure about her recovery time.

