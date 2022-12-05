"She looked great in that bikini" - Konnan reacts to a top female AEW star's outfit going viral

Konnan recently opened up about the recent outfit revealed by AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Cargill recently appeared on the latest edition of Dynamite, flaunting a new attire with a currency print. The dress enforced her statement about her being "money," as she cut a promo about her importance in the company.

Konnan, however, had a different opinion about the segment. Speaking on his Keepin' it 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran stated how her recent storyline was uninteresting:

"She looked great in that bikini, and she needs to get rid of Layla and the velvet cake, she does not need them... The sh*t she's doing with Bow Wow is not interesting. He's not over, I don't think anybody cares about him except whatever fans he has left... and they are under-utilizing her," said Konnan. (16:50 - 17:18)

It remains to be seen if Jade Cargill will make any changes to her run in the coming weeks.

The AEW star recently made a cheeky reference to the WWE faction led by Roman Reigns

While many may argue about Jade Cargill's skill and promo talent, her domination in AEW is quite impressive.

Cargill joined AEW in 2020, and her remarkable body impressed the wrestling community. The TBS Champion presently has a 42-match winning streak with 0 defeats. She is also quite active on social media, where she addresses a variety of subjects while also taking shots at her opponents.

The 30-year-old recently took to Twitter to make a sly reference to The Bloodline, imitating their iconic catchphrase:

"I’m the one you ain’t even the two 😎"

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill I’m the one you ain’t even the two I’m the one you ain’t even the two 😎

Jade Cargill shows no signs of stopping at the moment, as she recently took down Nyla Rose at Full Gear. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if anyone will derail her dominant run in the near future.

