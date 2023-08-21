"She never got to finish her career just like Edge", "Maybe at All Out" - Fans want ex-WWE star to come out of retirement after 8 years in AEW

Wrestling fans are buzzing with anticipation on Twitter, as they want former WWE Superstar AJ Lee to come out of retirement and potentially make a debut in AEW.

AJ Lee made it right to the top of the tree in WWE, becoming Divas Champion at the same time as also being voted Diva Of The Year. Lee retired from in-ring competition in April 2015, shortly after she had teamed with Saraya (fka Paige) to defeat The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31.

After her retirement, AJ Lee pursued different ventures, including a backstage position at the Women of Wrestling promotion. However, her association with the promotion has come to an end, making her a free agent once again.

Given her marriage to AEW star CM Punk, there is a considerable amount of excitement amongst fans, thinking she might come back to wrestling and maybe choose the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Fans on Twitter exploded with heartfelt calls for AJ Lee's comeback to wrestling, with many expressing their desire for her to complete her wrestling journey, similar to the triumphant return of Edge. Some want see her to see making her debut at All Out, which is in Chicago, the hometown of CM Punk.

AEW star CM Punk reacts to former WWE Superstar AJ Lee major career move

CM Punk shared words of support for his wife, former WWE Superstar AJ Lee, following her recent significant career move. Lee, after a six-year hiatus from the wrestling scene, stepped back into the industry in October 2021 as an executive producer for Women of Wrestling (WOW), taking on the role of a color commentator for their weekly TV program.

However, a recent announcement via AJ's Instagram revealed her decision to part ways with WOW once her season-long contract concludes. She made it clear that although she's departing, the door remains open for a potential return to WOW in the future.

Punk, took to his Instagram after Lee's statement to express his unwavering support for her choice, calling her "My Smart Wife"

The promotion is set to host TV tapings in Los Angeles, California, from August 17 to August 19, which is most likely to mark AJ Lee's final appearances with the promotion.

