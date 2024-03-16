Wrestling fans took to social media to express their discontent at AEW star Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks in WWE) recently comparing herself to the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Mone made her much-hyped AEW debut recently on Dynamite: Big Business. The former champion came out to a massive pop from the live audience. In an interview with Variety, the 32-year-old revealed she felt like Stone Cold Steve Austin during her entrance.

''I Felt Like Stone Cold Steve Austin, when fans just lift up all their signs and stand up with their arms raised,'' she told Variety.

A section of fans didn't like the comparison and reacted bluntly to it.

Check out the reactions below:

Mercedes Mone's entry into AEW is shrouded in controversy

Speculations have been rife about details of Mercedes Mone's contract since she made her All Elite Wrestling debut. Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer recently revealed there were rumors that the contract made her the most expensive female wrestler of current times.

Also, while Mone seemed excited about her debut, the former WWE Superstar stoked some flames when she revealed on a podcast that she plans to return to the Stamford-based promotion. According to Meltzer, her statement has ruffled some feathers in the power circle of Tony Khan's promotion.

Mone controversially walked out of WWE in May 2022 alongside Naomi due to creative issues. While the latter returned to the promotion at this year's Royal Rumble, Banks didn't.

The former women's champion was spotted in the audience during the All In Zero Hour Pre-Show in 2023, but there was no concrete news about when, or whether Mone would join the AEW. All speculations ended this past week on Dynamite when the decorated star made her maiden appearance in the promotion.

After receiving an arousing reception, Mercedes cut an emotional promo during which she expressed gratitude towards her fans for sticking with her during the tough times. During the promo, Mone also clarified she had ''unfinished business'' with Willow Nightingale.

However, the former champion surprisingly came to the aid of Nightingale, who was in the midst of an assault from Julia Hart and Skye Blue. It would be interesting to see her next step in AEW.

