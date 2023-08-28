"She's kind of a b**ch," says top AEW star about his mother during post-All In media scrum

AEW All In has been incredibly well received by many fans all around the world and featured some high-profile bouts. During the recent media scrum, MJF made some heated comments about his mother yet again.

For as long as fans have known him, Friedman has played a mean and calloused-hearted character. Notably, MJF's mother has often made comments about his character online, and his parents have even held signs up during his matches at Longbeach taking shots at him.

During his segment on the AEW All In media scrum, MJF was asked about his feelings toward his mother. He then went off on her but notably didn't deny his love for her.

"F*ck, that is a loaded question. I think she really - she's kind of a b**ch, and she's always constantly - no offense mom, she's in the room - she's always constantly trying to draw attention to herself. And frankly, if there's one thing: I'm a super humble guy, I never try to make it all about me, so I don't know where the f**k that is because I didn't get that. I didn't get that at all." (0:03-0:28).

MJF then continued:

"I think we can all agree I'm humble? I'm like the most humble guy in the world So I don't understand her at all, the apple fell very far away from the tree and I just wish she would stop making it about herself all the time - because I would never do that." (0:28-0:39).

Friedman has notably had a change of heart over the past few months since pairing with Adam Cole. In light of Cash Wheeler's arrest and the consequent online discourse, MJF came to his old friend's defense.

The AEW World Champion had a heartfelt message to share with fans after All In

MJF's character has notably been unchanged online, as he's often taken shots at others and AEW on social media. But Friedman's change of heart seemingly continued after All In, as the star uncharacteristically said something compassionate online.

Shortly after the monumental pay-per-view, MJF took to social media to seemingly thank both fans and those who made the event a reality.

"All in. All love. Thank you," Friedman posted.

It remains to be seen what his next move could be now that he's successfully retained the AEW World Championship and captured the ROH World Tag Team Championships with Adam Cole.

