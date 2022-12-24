"She's been to the mountaintop" - Eric Bischoff urges released WWE Superstar to not sign with AEW amid massive speculation

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has never been shy about sharing his feelings for AEW. He recently advised a recently released WWE Superstar not to sign with the Tony Khan-led promotion. The released star was former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Up until last week, the former leader of Toxic Attraction was dominating the women's division on the White and Gold brand. Unfortunately, her status changed overnight. Rose lost her title to Roxanne Perez and was later released from the company.

One of the main reasons for the leader of Toxic Attraction getting released from the company was because of the content she was posting on her premium fan page. It was seemingly a breach of WWE's moral code.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed the future of the former WWE Superstar during the latest episode of the 83 Weeks with Christy Olsen podcast. The wrestling veteran advised Rose not to sign with AEW as that would be a step-down in her career.

"I would say, Mandy, what the f*** are you talking about going to AEW? You're making more money 45 minutes a week than you could make in the next two years at AEW. And why would you do that? She's been to the mountaintop," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Bischoff also mentioned that it does not bother him that Rose posts explicit content under the paywall as it is her decision.

"If she's going to go the route of OnlyFans or whatever, I don't have an opinion of it. I don't pass judgment, you know? If women or men decide that they want to be involved, then I don't care as long as it's not hurting anybody and they're doing it on their own volition. I don't see the conflict." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Mandy Rose is earning more since getting released from WWE

During a recent interview with TMZ, Mandy Rose's agent disclosed how much the former NXT Women's Champion is earning since being released from the company.

Agent Malki Kawa revealed that in just six days since being released, the former leader of Toxic Attraction earned $500,000 on her FanTime page.

Kawa further went on to claim that Rose will be joining the elite list of self-made millionaires by Christmas.

