"She’s showing up and taking out Mercedes," "Come on Tony Khan" - Fans desperately urge AEW to bring back megastar after 10 months on Dynamite

A former AEW champion has been missing from action since near the end of last year. Fans have now taken to social media to urge the Tony Khan-led company to bring back the star in question, who is none other than Britt Baker.Earlier this year, a shocking report emerged claiming that The DMD was likely done with All Elite Wrestling after to her reported backstage conflicts and to locker-room reputation. Subsequent rumors, suggesting that Baker was actively seeking to part ways with the company, were afterward refuted by Tony Khan, who claimed that the star would be brought back to programming when the opportunity &quot;presented itself&quot;.This week, AEW will be rolling into the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for Wednesday Night Dynamite. The city is closely associated with Britt, who is herself a Pennsylvania-native and is usually received as a massive fan-favorite in Pittsburgh (or Brittsburgh, as she often calls it). This has given rise to speculations that Baker might be brought back to television this week.Fans have now jumped on to X/Twitter to discuss the possibility of Britt Baker returning on the September 24 episode of AEW Dynamite. Most users voiced their excitement at the prospect of the former Women's World Champion's comeback, with a few commenters even fantasy-booking her in potential feuds with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and newly-crowned Women's Champion Kris Statlander. A few others, however, argued that Baker's return may not take place this week, similar to how Chris Jericho's ongoing hiatus did not end at All Out: Toronto like many had expected it to.MajinDraye @MajindrayeLINKShe’s showing up and taking out MercedesEmmaT @Tinks8756LINKCome on @TonyKhanMetalMadness00 @Metal_Madness00LINKI think she will return and face StatlanderWiseGuy @BombayHitmanLINKWe said the same thing about Jericho in Toronto... Likely both are Saudi bound for the Great RumbleRon Schrag @RonSchragLINKI've got my Brittsburgh towel ready.John Eschen @eschenjrLINKI hope the crowd takes over the show with Britt chantsWhat was Britt Baker's last match in AEW?Britt Baker has not competed inside the squared circle in nearly nine months. In her last match in All Elite Wrestling till date, The Doctor battled and defeated Penelope Ford in just under nine minutes on the November 13 episode of AEW Dynamite last year in Bridgeport, Connecticut.Still from Britt Baker vs Penelope Ford last year [ Source: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]Although the Jacksonville-based promotion has yet to confirm her return, it remains to be seen whether Baker will be brought back on to the screen this coming Wednesday.