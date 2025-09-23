  • home icon
"She’s showing up and taking out Mercedes," "Come on Tony Khan" - Fans desperately urge AEW to bring back megastar after 10 months on Dynamite

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 23, 2025 03:53 GMT
Mercedes Mone (left) / Tony Khan (right) [Image Credits: Mone
Mercedes Mone (left) / Tony Khan (right) [Image Credits: Mone's X profile, AEW's YouTube channel]

A former AEW champion has been missing from action since near the end of last year. Fans have now taken to social media to urge the Tony Khan-led company to bring back the star in question, who is none other than Britt Baker.

Earlier this year, a shocking report emerged claiming that The DMD was likely done with All Elite Wrestling after to her reported backstage conflicts and to locker-room reputation. Subsequent rumors, suggesting that Baker was actively seeking to part ways with the company, were afterward refuted by Tony Khan, who claimed that the star would be brought back to programming when the opportunity "presented itself".

This week, AEW will be rolling into the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for Wednesday Night Dynamite. The city is closely associated with Britt, who is herself a Pennsylvania-native and is usually received as a massive fan-favorite in Pittsburgh (or Brittsburgh, as she often calls it). This has given rise to speculations that Baker might be brought back to television this week.

Fans have now jumped on to X/Twitter to discuss the possibility of Britt Baker returning on the September 24 episode of AEW Dynamite. Most users voiced their excitement at the prospect of the former Women's World Champion's comeback, with a few commenters even fantasy-booking her in potential feuds with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and newly-crowned Women's Champion Kris Statlander.

A few others, however, argued that Baker's return may not take place this week, similar to how Chris Jericho's ongoing hiatus did not end at All Out: Toronto like many had expected it to.

What was Britt Baker's last match in AEW?

Britt Baker has not competed inside the squared circle in nearly nine months. In her last match in All Elite Wrestling till date, The Doctor battled and defeated Penelope Ford in just under nine minutes on the November 13 episode of AEW Dynamite last year in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Still from Britt Baker vs Penelope Ford last year [ Source: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]
Still from Britt Baker vs Penelope Ford last year [ Source: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]

Although the Jacksonville-based promotion has yet to confirm her return, it remains to be seen whether Baker will be brought back on to the screen this coming Wednesday.

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

