“She said it in a very respectful way”- Vince Russo defends Ex-WWE name’s recent controversial comments against AEW (Exclusive)

AEW recently hosted its third-ever WrestleDream pay-per-view, with this year's edition being the first to be held outside of the State of Washington. The PPV had several matches on the card and was main evented by the 'I Quit' match between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley.

The match drew a lot of criticism for one spot where Moxley dunked Allin's head in a fish tank, essentially trying to drown the wrestler. Former AEW coach and producer, Sarah Stock, called out the spot, stating that this could permanently harm children who would watch and try it at home.

Vince Russo, who has worked with Stock in the past, defended her on a recent edition of Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He said that her comments weren't those made by a disgruntled former employee, but were said in an extremely respectful manner. He praised her for making such a responsible statement.

"She said it in a very respectful way. She didn't say it like taking a shot at a former employer. I think a lot of people would have said exactly what she said. So, I don't think she said it in a bit. And like you said, I mean, I worked with her, I know her. She's not that way at all. That to me was a responsible statement," Russo said.

Darby Allin and Jon Moxley are two wrestlers who are known to go to extreme lengths for their matches. This isn't the first time a spot from their match has created controversy. The two have left each other bloodied on multiple occasions, given the brand of wrestling both of them like.

With Allin's victory at AEW WrestleDream, it's possible the two would go their separate ways and have new rivalries of their own.

