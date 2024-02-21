"Sheamus is All Elite," "Go to AEW brother" - Fans erupt after the absent WWE star shares an interesting post on social media

Earlier today, Sheamus had an interesting reply to a fan on Twitter which led to many fans suddenly bringing up the thought of him jumping ship and moving over to AEW once his contract supposedly ends.

The Celtic Warrior has not been seen in almost six months, with his last match being in Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) final match in WWE. He has since then teased his return, asking the fans if they were ready to see more five star matches.

One fan replied to him saying that he would rather have great storylines than '5-star' matches. Sheamus replied to this comment and told the fan to watch soap operas instead if this was the case. This has seemingly been the fans' perception of what AEW is as a whole, taking matches over storylines, and this led to some linking the WWE Superstar to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

With the former WWE Champion's contract seemingly set to expire in a few months, this has led many to speculate a move from him. A lot of fans wanted to see him in AEW and put on some five-star-worthy matches with a lot of the talent in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Fans named Kenny Omega as one star he could face. Some fans mentioned that some of his good friends like Claudio Castagnoli may be convincing him already, and the two could reunite as The Bar sometime soon.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sheamus seemingly sends a message to Gunther amid rumors of his return

Sheamus has been teasing a return to WWE, and it seems he may have someone in mind as one of his first targets.

This would be the Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The two have squared off in the past, but The Celtic Warrior has not been successful in capturing the IC title. This is the only title that he has never held, thus making him ineligible to be called a Grand Slam Champion.

He took to Twitter to post a photo of himself delivering clubbing blows to the chest of The Ring General during their bout at Clash at the Castle in 2022.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen where Sheamus ends up signing a new contract with, and whether he does leave WWE.

Where do you want him to end up? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE