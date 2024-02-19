Former WWE Champion sends a message to Gunther amid return rumors

A former WWE Champion recently took to social media to send a message to Gunther amid rumors of his return. The name in question is Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior was last seen on WWE television on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown where he locked horns with Edge, now known as Adam Copeland in AEW. Sheamus has been absent from TV due to a shoulder injury but according to multiple reports, he is expected to return to the squared circle soon.

Sheamus and Gunther have wrestled each other on multiple occasions in singles and tag team matches, as well. The duo has put on great performances which have received wide appreciation from fans and critics.

The Celtic Warrior recently took to Twitter to post a photo where he can be seen hitting chops on The Ring General during their match at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

"LFG!!" Sheamus tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Bill Apter wants to see a match between Gunther and Randy Orton in WWE

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said that he wants to see a match between Randy Orton and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship as he believes it might be the perfect match.

"Well, I said this on UnSKripted. And I know people yell at me, 'Hey Apter, don't you watch these shows? This guy is on this brand...' There are ways to switch brands if they wanna do it. To me, Randy Orton is the guy that has to do that. Perfect match in my opinion."

Many fans believe Sheamus might return to finally dethrone The Ring General as the Intercontinental Champion. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Celtic Warrior's future.

The Imperium leader recently lost twice to a popular RAW Superstar on WWE's Road to WrestleMania Supershows.

Do you want to see Sheamus vs. Gunther again? Let us know in the comments section below.