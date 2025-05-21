"Shield unite!!!" "It might happen" - Fans erupt to the possibility of a major twist on AEW Dynamite

A recent hint at a surprise move has just been made heading into AEW Dynamite. This may feature a top star doing some behavior that is not normally seen from them, including a reference to The Shield.

On Dynamite, Jon Moxley is set to team up with the Young Bucks to take on Swerve Strickland, who has The Opps by his side. This will be an interesting Trios match with several former rivals setting their past aside, as they will be focusing on the current predicament.

The Bucks took to X (fka Twitter) to react to this match being made official. They posted a GIF from an episode of Being the Elite in 2019, which saw them attempt to do the iconic Shield fist bump with Moxley. He simply looked at them with disappointment and walked away.

Fans have reacted to the post and hoped they'd finally complete the fist bump on Dynamite. They urged the EVPs to attempt to do this during the match. Others mentioned how Matthew and Nicholas could continue to reference the former WWE faction in other ways, including making changes to their entrance.

Fans react to the tease (via: X)

Jon Moxley and the Young Bucks are set to be at AEW Anarchy in the Arena

This Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing, Anarchy in the Arena will again take place, with several major stars set to share the ring for the match.

According to Fightful Select, it seems to be a five-on-five contest. This will feature Jon Moxley, the Young Bucks, Gabe Kidd, and Marina Shafir taking on Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Willow Nightingale. It was mentioned that Claudio Castagnoli and Katsuyori Shibata could still be added to this match.

The involvement of other names, including Wheeler Yuta, Hook, Kazuchika Okada, and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, is still in question.

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite may settle the score regarding the match card for Double or Nothing this weekend. It remains to be seen who will make the final cut for the matches at the show.

