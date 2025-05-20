The Young Bucks react after Tony Khan gives them a new partner in AEW

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are set to team with the leader of one of AEW's top heel factions. The EVPs have now voiced their anticipation over their upcoming match on social media by sharing a memory from years back with their new partner, Jon Moxley.

The ending scenes of last week's Dynamite Beach Break seemed to suggest that The Death Riders and The Elite had finally stepped onto the same page after facing a rallying opposition from Willow Nightingale, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kenny Omega, and Swerve Strickland. This is not to mention Samoa Joe, who nearly had the AEW World Champion beaten in their Steel Cage match, but lost due to interference from NJPW's Gabe Kidd, who is now in Mox's employ.

Hours earlier, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to drop a blockbuster announcement, revealing that The Young Bucks will team with Jon Moxley in trios action against World Trios Champions Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs, who will be tagging with former World Champion Swerve Strickland this week on Dynamite. The All Elite EVPs reacted to the announcement by sharing a gif from a 2019 Being The Elite sketch, where they cheekily offered to perform the iconic Shield pose with "The One True King of AEW".

After leaving The Shield and WWE behind, Moxley had debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2019, and immediately picked a fight with Kenny Omega. The Cleaner's rivalry with The Purveyor of Violence lives on even now, as Moxley, his Death Riders, The Bucks and Kidd prepare to take on Omega, Joe, Hobbs, Swerve and Willow (and maybe more) in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2025.

The Young Bucks discuss wrestling for AEW vs wrestling for NJPW

Before returning to AEW at Dynasty 2025 to cost Swerve Strickland his World Championship match against Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks were briefly seen in action under the NJPW banner once again. The Jackson Brothers regained the IWGP Tag Team Titles at the multi-promotional PPV Wrestle Dynasty 2025, but lost the belts the following month at NJPW's The New Beginning in Osaka event.

Even earlier this month, the duo appeared on Resurgence 2025 to team with The Good Brothers against Bullet Club War Dogs. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Nicholas Jackson of The Young Bucks revealed a major point of difference with respect to wrestling for All Elite Wrestling and for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"I’d say the biggest difference for us wrestling for NJPW instead of AEW has to be less obligations. So when we wrestle for them, we only have to focus on being wrestlers. So it’s a lot easier for preparation," said Nick Jackson. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Despite unsuccessfully battling them at Resurgence, Gabe Kidd of the War Dogs will be on the same team as The Bucks this Sunday at Double or Nothing 2025.

