"Shift the storm back to AEW," "They are doing her dirty in WWE" - Fans react after Jade Cargill suffers shock SummerSlam 2025 loss

Former AEW star Jade Cargill suffered a disappointing loss in a title match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Fans are now engaging in a social media debate about the star's booking in the two promotions.Cargill began her journey inside the squared circle in All Elite Wrestling, where she was booked as a dominant competitor from the very beginning. She enjoyed a record-setting reign as the company's inaugural TBS Champion, along with a 60-match win streak that was ended by Kris Statlander in 2023. That same year, the powerhouse left AEW and signed a contract with WWE.The Storm has already registered multiple accomplishments to her name in the Stamford-based company, including a WWE Women's Tag Team Title reign and winning the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament. She had the chance to claim her first World Title in the promotion this Saturday at SummerSlam 2025 but fell short against WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who defeated her in about seven minutes.Fans have since taken to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Jade Cargill's loss at MetLife Stadium. Several users argued that the 33-year-old was not being utilized correctly by the sports entertainment juggernaut, with many suggesting that the star should have stayed in, or should return to, All Elite Wrestling.&quot;The grass isn't always greener on the other side! @Jade_Cargill should've stayed in @AEW for a few more years,&quot; wrote one fan.&quot;After a long thought, I wish Jade Cargill stayed in AEW. She's a waste of time, and a failure. That's it,&quot; posted a user.&quot;Love u babe but go back to AEW. [World Wrestling Entertainment] booking you isnt good,&quot; suggested a fan.&quot;The storm has passed by. Ya should have remained in AEW,&quot; claimed a user.It remains to be seen how Cargill will bounce back from her SummerSlam setback.Match results for WWE SummerSlam SaturdayWWE hosted Night One of SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium on August 2. The much-anticipated PLE boasted a star-studded card comprised of both singles and tag bouts, the outcomes of which have been listed below:Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson ReedAlexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (c) [Women's Tag Team Championship Match]Sami Zayn defeated Karrion KrossTiffany Stratton (c) defeated Jade Cargill [Women's Championship Match]Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul defeated Randy Orton and Jelly RollCM Punk defeated Gunther (c) [World Heavyweight Championship Match]Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk (c) [World Heavyweight Championship Match]The promotion hosted Night Two of SummerSlam at the same venue the following night.