  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • "Shift the storm back to AEW," "They are doing her dirty in WWE" - Fans react after Jade Cargill suffers shock SummerSlam 2025 loss

"Shift the storm back to AEW," "They are doing her dirty in WWE" - Fans react after Jade Cargill suffers shock SummerSlam 2025 loss

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 04, 2025 01:45 GMT
Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill [Image Credits: WWE
Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill [Image Credits: WWE's website]

Former AEW star Jade Cargill suffered a disappointing loss in a title match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Fans are now engaging in a social media debate about the star's booking in the two promotions.

Ad

Cargill began her journey inside the squared circle in All Elite Wrestling, where she was booked as a dominant competitor from the very beginning. She enjoyed a record-setting reign as the company's inaugural TBS Champion, along with a 60-match win streak that was ended by Kris Statlander in 2023. That same year, the powerhouse left AEW and signed a contract with WWE.

The Storm has already registered multiple accomplishments to her name in the Stamford-based company, including a WWE Women's Tag Team Title reign and winning the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament. She had the chance to claim her first World Title in the promotion this Saturday at SummerSlam 2025 but fell short against WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who defeated her in about seven minutes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Fans have since taken to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Jade Cargill's loss at MetLife Stadium. Several users argued that the 33-year-old was not being utilized correctly by the sports entertainment juggernaut, with many suggesting that the star should have stayed in, or should return to, All Elite Wrestling.

Ad
Ad
"The grass isn't always greener on the other side! @Jade_Cargill should've stayed in @AEW for a few more years," wrote one fan.
"After a long thought, I wish Jade Cargill stayed in AEW. She's a waste of time, and a failure. That's it," posted a user.
"Love u babe but go back to AEW. [World Wrestling Entertainment] booking you isnt good," suggested a fan.
Ad
"The storm has passed by. Ya should have remained in AEW," claimed a user.

It remains to be seen how Cargill will bounce back from her SummerSlam setback.

Match results for WWE SummerSlam Saturday

WWE hosted Night One of SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium on August 2. The much-anticipated PLE boasted a star-studded card comprised of both singles and tag bouts, the outcomes of which have been listed below:

Ad
  • Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
  • Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (c) [Women's Tag Team Championship Match]
  • Sami Zayn defeated Karrion Kross
  • Tiffany Stratton (c) defeated Jade Cargill [Women's Championship Match]
  • Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul defeated Randy Orton and Jelly Roll
  • CM Punk defeated Gunther (c) [World Heavyweight Championship Match]
  • Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk (c) [World Heavyweight Championship Match]
youtube-cover

The promotion hosted Night Two of SummerSlam at the same venue the following night.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications