Shinsuke Nakamura acknowledges AEW star after unexpected All Out win

WWE Superstar, Shinsuke Nakamura, reacted to the incredibly talented current AEW star, also his fellow countryman, after his match at All Out PPV.

Shinsuke Nakamura is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished veterans in the pro wrestling industry. He has manged to establish himself as a prominent wrestler throughout his career from Japan, all the way to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, WWE. Anyone earning this veteran's respect evidently portrays their future in a good light.

Nakamura took to "X" platform (fka Twitter) to share a cryptic tweet, potentially about a bright young wrestler in the industry. The amazing young talent is none other than the Japanese wrestler, Konosuke Takeshita, who is currently signed with AEW. Shinsuke tweeted the following after Konosuke's great performance at the All Out PPV:

"Take"

Expand Tweet

Considering the tweet, it does seem Takeshita has earned the respect of The King of Strong Style. Moreover, Konosuke squared off against one of the best wrestlers in the world, Kenny Omega, in a singles bout at the All Out PPV in Chicago, and ended up defeating Omega in convicing fashion as well.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen what is next for the incredibly talented youngster going forward, especially after the apparent seal of approval from Shinsuke Nakamura.

What do you think about Takeshita's performance at All Out? Let us know in the comments section below!