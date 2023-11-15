Shinsuke Nakamura will face a returning former WWE Champion in an impromptu match at Survivor Series: WarGames, according to fans

Shinsuke Nakamura had a cryptic segment last night on RAW, where he talked about intently watching and waiting for a certain superstar. Fans have reacted to the promo possibly being about CM Punk.

Last night, in a segment, Nakamura was seen talking about a star he felt got by based on his privilege, so he was set on taking these for himself. He revealed that this was someone he had been eyeing for a while, and despite the distractions, he was still focused on this individual. He then mentioned that he would be waiting for the right time.

Many have considered this a challenge for Survivor Series, but his opponent was still unknown. Fans have thought this to be the opportunity for a big reveal or the start of an interesting feud.

Fans believe that this match could be a reality. Many wanted this to happen and hoped that this would be how CM Punk returned.

One fan speculated that if Randy Orton joins the War Games match, that gives more chances for the return to be possible. This would definitely get the Chicago fans going.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been going after each member of Alpha Academy

In just two weeks, Shinsuke Nakamura has decimated two members of the Alpha Academy and could be gunning for the third one soon.

Last week, the King of Strong Style was challenged by Akira Tozawa to a match, which Nakamura won. He then attacked the former Cruiserweight Champion, prompting Otis to come out to save his friend.

This week, it was the same story as the Japanese superstar decimated his opponent with three Kinshasas. After the match, there was a confrontation between Nakamura and the third member of the faction, Chad Cable. This looks to be the match set for next week.

Shinsuke Nakamura looks well in form after putting on two incredible performances over the past two weeks. With Survivor Series looming around the corner, should he have a match at the PLE, it will be interesting to see who steps to the plate as his opponent.

Who do you think Shinsuke Nakamura was talking about in his segment? Let us know your guesses in the comments section below.

