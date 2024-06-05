Shocking details on CM Punk allegedly not wanting to work with 43-year-old star upon his return emerges

CM Punk has rubbed some people the wrong way since returning to pro wrestling in 2021. His backstage fracas with The Elite set off a chain of events that forced Tony Khan to launch a separate show, AEW Collision.

The Second City Saint was the poster boy of the Saturday night show and allegedly didn't want some big names like Matt Hardy and Christopher Daniels, to name a few, on his show.

During a recent virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, former AEW commentator Kevin Kelly revealed that he was 'exclusively' brought in to call Collision because CM Punk didn't want to work with Excalibur:

"Here’s the other thing -Was there a one-on-one relationship — was I brought in exclusively because of CM Punk? Who wasn’t gonna have Excalibur call the show, and then when Punk is gone, well now we can get rid of Kevin. We don’t know." [H/T: Ringside News]

What's next for CM Punk?

With his AEW days behind him, The Straight Edge Superstar is laser-focused on writing the final chapter of his career in WWE.

However, the 45-year-old stalwart faced a bump in the road as he tore his tricep during the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. Despite not being medically cleared, Punk has made sporadic appearances to build up his feud with Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior is all set to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. Drew McIntyre has recently offered CM Punk a title shot if he reclaims his gold on June 15 in Scotland:

"If he gets cleared, when I win the title, I'll offer him a title match. His ego is so big, he will say 'yes' to the title match, social media will freak out, tickets will fly, there will be a buzz like never before. Punk and I will stand in this ring, eye to eye. The bell will ring, and then I'll embarrass him worse than he embarrassed himself in the UFC, and we'll move on," McIntyre said.

Should McIntyre become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, he will have multiple targets on his back. The King of the Ring winner Gunther is patiently waiting for his title match at SummerSlam in Cleveland this year.

Will he renew his rivalry with The Scotsman? Only time will tell.

