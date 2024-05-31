New Champion, CM Punk returns & more - 5 Potential finishes to Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle

WWE will head to Scotland for Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event on June 15, where Drew McIntyre will have a shot at reclaiming the World Heavyweight Championship. He will challenge Damian Priest for the title, hoping to finally get his hands on the top prize in front of his home crowd.

But there's much more to this feud than meets the eye. Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre are expected to engage in a brutal rivalry on RAW leading up to the PLE next month. However, the champion's relationship with The Judgment Day and the challenger's issues with CM Punk could be pivotal in deciding the result.

Here, we look at five potential finishes to Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Drew McIntyre wins the World Heavyweight Championship

The last time Drew McIntyre challenged for the world championship at Clash at the Castle, he stood across from Roman Reigns. The Premium Live Event was held in Cardiff, Wales, where The Scottish Warrior nearly succeeded in dethroning Reigns until Solo Sikoa made his debut.

This time, however, McIntyre would look to avoid repeating history in front of his home crowd. Instead, he would likely pin Priest to win the World Heavyweight Championship and celebrate his moment with fans, unlike at WrestleMania, where he won but lost the title to The Archer of Infamy in less than five minutes.

#2. The Judgment Day betray Damian Priest

The tension between Damian Priest and the rest of The Judgment Day continues to rise with each passing week. From doubting JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio to making Finn Balor run errands, the World Heavyweight Champion has done his best to impose his leadership on the heel faction in Rhea Ripley's absence.

However, it may all backfire on Damian Priest when he puts his title on the line at Clash at the Castle. Fans could see The Judgment Day turn on Priest and cost him the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle.

This would protect The Archer of Infamy in the loss while giving McIntyre his much-needed title win.

#3. CM Punk returns to sabotage Drew McIntyre again

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. But he took his moment to celebrate in front of CM Punk, seated at the commentary desk. The Best in the World took his shot and attacked McIntyre, leaving him vulnerable at ringside.

Damian Priest saw his opportunity and rushed down the ramp with his Money in the Bank briefcase for a successful cash-in. McIntyre has since extended his feud with CM Punk on RAW, and the latter could return at Clash at the Castle to cost him his gold once again. This would add fuel to their rivalry and set up a huge confrontation down the line.

#4. Damian Priest retains his title at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE has been hinting at The Judgment Day's potential implosion for a few weeks now. However, a massive swerve at the event could see the heel faction take a backseat at the upcoming PLE.

Priest has held the title for over a month and has just started gaining momentum as a top champion. The creative team could have him retain the gold and enter into new title feuds with other top names on the red brand while McIntyre continues to chase the world title.

#5. Finn Balor attacks Damian Priest after the championship match

Damian Priest last defended his World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash France, where he beat Jey Uo. This match saw Finn Balor and JD McDonagh attack the challenger in the post-match segment, only to be rudely stopped by Priest.

Fans may not see The Judgment Day members interfere in the Priest's championship match again. However, the post-match segment could see Finn Balor attack The Archer of Infamy.

The Prince was spotted in a secret meeting with Liv Morgan, and the newly crowned Women's World Champion may have a plan to divide The Judgment Day.

