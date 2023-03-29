"Should've confronted Roman Reigns" - Jon Moxley's wild claim about nearly returning at WWE SummerSlam last year has left fans in utter disbelief

Wrestling fans on Twitter have gone berserk since Jon Moxley made some surprising revelations while addressing CM Punk's recent controversial remarks.

The Straight Edge Superstar has become the talk of the town again, thanks to his since-deleted Instagram story in which he dragged Moxley for refusing to job to him last year.

In response, The Purveyor of Violence noted that he was "bending over backwards" for Tony Khan and CM Punk in the storyline. Moxley also confirmed rumors that he was working on a handshake deal last summer despite being the AEW World Champion.

He further added that he was contractually free to show up at WWE SummerSlam 2022 if he wanted to:

"The entire summer, I was not under contract. No contract. Free agent. I was at SummerSlam Weekend wrestling El Desperado and s**t. I could’a walked into SummerSlam that night, with the AEW f**king belt, if I had been so inclined. Nobody knew that, ‘cause I don’t put my s**t out there in the world and let everybody know every f**king thing about my business," Moxley said.

Jon Moxley's wild claim about nearly returning to WWE has left the Twitterverse contemplating what would have happened if he had confronted Roman Reigns. He would have opened the proverbial forbidden door between the two companies and laid seeds for a potential supershow.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

pankaj pandey @pankajp21841839

Moxley Is saying all these things



I thought he love aew

.aew is in shambles run @WrestlePurists I can't believeMoxley Is saying all these thingsI thought he love aew.aew is in shambles run @WrestlePurists I can't believeMoxley Is saying all these thingsI thought he love aew.aew is in shambles run

Daniel Donovan @LonewolfDD01 @WrestlePurists That’s mad he was a free agent at that point @WrestlePurists That’s mad he was a free agent at that point

ItsJustJustin @HiThereImJustin @WrestlePurists No, you couldn't. Security wouldnt let a homeless plumber just walk into Summerslam. @WrestlePurists No, you couldn't. Security wouldnt let a homeless plumber just walk into Summerslam.

NDAWONDE.🧙🏾‍♂️ @Yamamoto820

Survivor series AEWxWWE @WrestlePurists Bro that would have been epic!!!!Survivor series AEWxWWE @WrestlePurists Bro that would have been epic!!!! 💀🔥🔥🔥Survivor series AEWxWWE

jeffery warfield jr. @JefferyWarfiel2 @DrainBamager Can you imagine what that reaction would be like in a different universe @DrainBamager Can you imagine what that reaction would be like in a different universe

Paul Jada @PJada1 @DrainBamager It could so easily have been Summerslam '91 all over again... @DrainBamager It could so easily have been Summerslam '91 all over again...

Jon Moxley reacts to ongoing AEW drama

Jon Moxley has been in the wrestling business for almost two decades but probably hasn't been part of the locker room with never-ending backstage wrangling.

While speaking with his wife on The Sessions podcast, Moxley bluntly stated that he has never seen so much "bulls**t drama in one place" as in All Elite Wrestling:

"I spent eight years on the indies, spent a couple of years in WWE developmental, spent like eight years in WWE, I have never seen so much bulls**t drama in one place in my entire f**king life," he added.

CM Punk's future with AEW is in serious jeopardy, especially after his controversial Instagram rant.

With rumors insinuating that he's almost ready to return from a torn tricep injury, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan brings him back despite his rumored heat with top locker room leaders.

Do you think Punk and Moxley should hash things out? Sound off in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : Would you like to see CM Punk back in AEW? Yes No 0 votes