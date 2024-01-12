“Shouldn't have listened to his brother,” “He regrets leaving WWE” - Fans react after Jeff Hardy airs frustration over AEW run

Jeff Hardy's recent comments expressed frustrations with his position in AEW. However, these remarks attracted much attention from wrestling fans on social media.

The Charismatic Enigma and his brother, Matt Hardy, are considered one of the greatest tag teams of all time, with years of experience. Jeff debuted for Tony Khan's company in March 2022 following his WWE run.

However, he has not been able to make a significant mark on the promotion. Moreover, after being largely off-TV, The Hardys began competing on AEW Rampage in December 2023 and has been, in the words of Jeff, stuck on the company's secondary show for a while.

The former WWE champion took a direct shot at the company and cited frustrations for not being booked on AEW's flagship show, Dynamite. That led the fans on social media to erupt, giving their opinion on Tony Khan not using the veterans to their full potential.

Fans react to Jeff Hardy citing his frustrations with AEW

Jeff Hardy's brother fires back at haters berating his recent slip move

The Hardys, alongside Mark Briscoe, competed in a six-person tag team match against Kip Sabian and The Butcher and The Blade on a recent edition of Rampage. During the bout, there was a botched spot where Jeff tried to launch himself off Matt Hardy's back into a corner splash.

That became another subject for the fans who openly stated that Hardy's time as an in-ring performer was ending soon. However, Matt inserted himself into the comment thread regarding the situation, agreeing with one of the fans who stated that slip moves were not a big issue.

"Correct. Jeff slipped. It happens all the time in wrestling. Jeff sometimes slipped in the 90s, the 00s, the 10s & he will slip in the 20s. The people on social media that are trying to create the narrative that Jeff’s not good or whatever the f**k are pathetic & merely haters."

That issue was later clarified by Jose the Assistant, who claimed that Jeff's slip move was planned, so that probably throws out all speculation about whether Jeff still got it.

