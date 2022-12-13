"Showing up to RAW tonight" - Twitter want major AEW star to make a WWE return and feud with Austin Theory after a hilarious photo emerges

Twittververse has seemingly exploded over a photo of WWE stars Austin Theory and Mia Yim. This lead fans to further beg AEW star Keith Lee to return to the Stamford-based Promotion.

Keith Lee's wife Mia Yim returned to Triple H's roster this year. In her first reappearance, she attacked Rhea Ripley of the Judgment Day to align herself with The O.C. Since then, she has made frequent appearances in WWE, even slamming Finn Balor in one instance.

Meanwhile, her husband has been marking his territory in AEW since leaving WWE in 2021. While he had teamed up with Swerve Strickland to win the World Tag Team Titles, their partnership is seemingly at the end of its run.

Given the nature of the photo, many fans jokingly expressed how Keith Lee should join WWE to take down Austin Theory.

Qhoggard_51 @BigA_quila14 @WhoisVindictive Keith lee better bring himself back to wwe @WhoisVindictive Keith lee better bring himself back to wwe https://t.co/MIKMHIa2sb

CrispyWrestling 🎮🎄 @DakotaKaiEra I didn't know I needed this photo of Mia Yim and Austin Theory in my life lol!! I didn't know I needed this photo of Mia Yim and Austin Theory in my life lol!! https://t.co/h1rxzlRV2p

Missed the latest Dynamite results? Check them out here!

Keith Lee's previous booking was questioned by a WWE veteran

With fans seemingly wanting the Limitless One back in Triple H's roster, Jim Cornette also slammed the Superstar's booking in AEW.

During the storyline between Acclaimed and Swerve In Our Glory, Swerve Strickland was seemingly on the road to turning heel. Meanwhile, Keith Lee was having singles matches on the side. In one of those matches, Lee was seen taking down Serpentico in less than a minute, which prompted questions from Jim Cornette about his booking.

In an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran stated the following:

"So then the next match was Keith Lee against Serpentico and there was a charitably 225-pound weight difference and Serpentico looked like a kid in a generic wrestling Lucha costume and the match was a powerbomb, 1-2-3. I mean, the right result but why would you book that?" - said Cornette. [0:01-0:28]

With the Limitless One seemingly now on track to feud with Swerve Strickland, fans will have to see what is next for him in the coming weeks.

Do you think Keith Lee should leave AEW for Triple H's roster? Sound off in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes