"So Tony Khan didn't check to see if he had a non-compete"- Fans go wild after Andrade reportedly broke major WWE rule

Fans online have erupted after recent reports surfaced that Andrade seemingly violated his WWE contract. The name Andrade has been doing the rounds recently following the latest reports that the Mexican star has violated a key WWE clause. El Idolo left the Stamford-based promotion and rejoined AEW, making a shocking return at the six-year anniversary of Dynamite earlier this month to attack Kenny Omega. However, the former NXT champion has not been seen on AEW programming since. Recently, the reason for his absence has seemingly been revealed: he reportedly broke the World Wrestling Entertainment's 90-day non-compete clause, which led the promotion to issue a cease-and-desist order against the Mexican star. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez reported the news while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio.Following the news, fans went wild on X, with many questioning the report itself, saying there’s no way AEW and Tony Khan could overlook such an important detail. Check out fan reactions on X below:Bobby T @BobbyT04288975LINK@DrainBamager Something about this is odd due to his current taking booking right now, and just won the crash lucha libre heavyweight title.THE_KLOWN_KING @jKrKingOfKingsLINK@DrainBamager So Tony Khan didn't check to see if he had a non-compete, stop listening to Dave Meltzer TK.Cody “CS” Saurman @therealcs2002LINK@DrainBamager That’s such bulls**t because there were reports that Andrade wasn’t even under a non compete clause as the company didn’t even want to pay him. That’s what was reported when he returned to AEW.Other fans also blamed the sports entertainment juggernaut for the situation, calling the promotion petty and urging them to let it go.Michael Gruttadauria @MichaelGru35941LINK@DrainBamager So Petty WWE is they should just worry about there own companyNeal☆Pretty Boy☆Thomas @NealPrettyBoyLINK@DrainBamager That's weird and very small time for WWE to do that¤ @LuiAlv8LINK@DrainBamager WWE didn't care until Andrade decided to sign with AEW again and appear since they believed they weren't going to re-sign him anymore There is no company less resentful and bitter than this oneDon Callis explains why he added former WWE star Andrade to his group Andrade coming back to AEW after WWE exit was not beyond the realms of possibility. However, what caught the wrestling world's attention was his quick alignment with one of the promotion's top factions, the Don Callis Family. Recently, the group leader, Don Callis, himself took to X to explain his decision to bring El Idolo in, saying that their mutual dislike for Kenny Omega was a primary reason.&quot;ANDRADE FITS THE DON CALLIS FAMILY TO A TEE!! GREAT ATHLETE, SUPERIOR GENETICS INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTUD WRESTLER WHO HAPPENS TO HATE DUMB F**K KENNY OMEGA. TYSON SMITH MUST BE PUT ON THE GROUND&quot;The Invisible Hand @TheDonCallisLINKANDRADE FITS THE DON CALLIS FAMILY TO A TEE!! GREAT ATHLETE, SUPERIOR GENETICS INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTUD WRESTLER WHO HAPPENS TO HATE DUMB FUCK KENNY OMEGA. TYSON SMITH MUST BE PUT ON THE GROUNDGiven the current situation with Andrade seemingly involved in a legal fight with World Wrestling Entertainment, it will be interesting to see when he can return to AEW programming.