  "So Tony Khan didn't check to see if he had a non-compete"- Fans go wild after Andrade reportedly broke major WWE rule

"So Tony Khan didn't check to see if he had a non-compete"- Fans go wild after Andrade reportedly broke major WWE rule

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 16, 2025 15:18 GMT
Andrade (left) and Tony Khan (right)
Andrade (left) and Tony Khan (right) [Images via Andrade's Instagram & AEW's YouTube]

Fans online have erupted after recent reports surfaced that Andrade seemingly violated his WWE contract.

The name Andrade has been doing the rounds recently following the latest reports that the Mexican star has violated a key WWE clause. El Idolo left the Stamford-based promotion and rejoined AEW, making a shocking return at the six-year anniversary of Dynamite earlier this month to attack Kenny Omega. However, the former NXT champion has not been seen on AEW programming since. Recently, the reason for his absence has seemingly been revealed: he reportedly broke the World Wrestling Entertainment's 90-day non-compete clause, which led the promotion to issue a cease-and-desist order against the Mexican star. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez reported the news while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Following the news, fans went wild on X, with many questioning the report itself, saying there’s no way AEW and Tony Khan could overlook such an important detail.

Check out fan reactions on X below:

Other fans also blamed the sports entertainment juggernaut for the situation, calling the promotion petty and urging them to let it go.

Don Callis explains why he added former WWE star Andrade to his group

Andrade coming back to AEW after WWE exit was not beyond the realms of possibility. However, what caught the wrestling world's attention was his quick alignment with one of the promotion's top factions, the Don Callis Family. Recently, the group leader, Don Callis, himself took to X to explain his decision to bring El Idolo in, saying that their mutual dislike for Kenny Omega was a primary reason.

"ANDRADE FITS THE DON CALLIS FAMILY TO A TEE!! GREAT ATHLETE, SUPERIOR GENETICS INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTUD WRESTLER WHO HAPPENS TO HATE DUMB F**K KENNY OMEGA. TYSON SMITH MUST BE PUT ON THE GROUND"

Given the current situation with Andrade seemingly involved in a legal fight with World Wrestling Entertainment, it will be interesting to see when he can return to AEW programming.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

