"Somebody could hurt that guy" - WWE veteran goes off at Ric Flair following his restaurant incident (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer has lashed out at Ric Flair following his recent restaurant incident that stunned the wrestling universe. Vince Russo believes The Nature Boy must get his act together or he could endanger his well-being.

Earlier this month, Flair took to Twitter to accuse a restaurant of mistreating him, where he claimed to have spent $1500. Soon enough, a video of the incident surfaced on social media, where Ric Flair could be seen arguing with the kitchen staff, as the people around him looked on.

As expected, this generated tons of chatter in the wrestling world, with Vince Russo being the latest name to share his take. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo slammed the AEW star and said his actions could get him in trouble.

"When you watch that clip, that one dude in the bar was like, 'Yeah, you wanna go outside. Let's go outside.' This guy [Ric Flair], however old he is, 75-80, he's not 35 anymore. He gets intoxicated like that in public places, bro, somebody could hurt that guy. And that one guy in the bar was like, 'Yeah, you wanna challenge me?' Bro, this guy has to be careful for [sic] his fricking well-being," said Vince Russo. (7:04 - 7:42)

Vince Russo says Ric Flair must let go of his gimmick

Vince Russo also stated how the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was hell-bent on not shedding his on-screen gimmick in real life. Russo thinks The Nature Boy must act like his age as nobody wants to see him in such circumstances.

"When you look like a [Hulk] Hogan or look like a Flair, bro they think they gotta be that gimmick 24/7. So he's gotta be in a bar, he's gotta be drunk, he's got to be cutting a promo and it's like because he thinks that's what people want to see. Bro, I promise you, nobody wants to see you in that state," added Vince Russo. (8:01 - 8:27)

Despite being signed by AEW, Ric Flair seldom appears on the promotion's programming, with his last appearance coming at Revolution 2024.

