"Somebody who has no idea what Triple H has or hasn't achieved" - WWE veteran blasts AEW star (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo has taken an issue with Will Ospreay's shot towards Triple H on AEW Dynamite. Russo has worked for WCW and is a former Head Booker of the Stamford-based promotion.

Last month on AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay came out for his scheduled interview with Renne Paquette. During the segment, Ospreay went on to take a massive shot at Triple H and even dragged Hunter's wife Stephanie McMahon into the mix. Ospreay claimed Triple H married Stephanie to get into the position he is in right now in the WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo bashed Will Ospreay on taking a cheap shot at Triple H. The veteran recalled how WWE and WCW used to take shots at each other and labeled Ospreay's jab as desperate:

"Bro it's such a cheap shot. When we were taking shots at WCW and the WWE, we were doing it in a creative way. We drove a tank up to the building, we had sky riding in the sky. Nobody was going on there and talking crap about Eric Bischoff. That's not what we were doing. We did it in a creative way and this just sounds like a low desperate shot of somebody who has no idea what Triple H has or hasn't achieved." [2:47-3:24]

EC3 also addressed AEW star Will Ospreay's shots towards WWE CCO Triple H

Former WWE star EC3 also shared his take on the controversial comments made by Will Ospreay on AEW Dynamite. EC3 stated that he agrees with Kevin Nash who recently responded to Ospreay's comments. The nWo member noted that the AEW star might have hurt his chances of ever inking a deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, the current NWA World Champion claimed Will Ospreay was sent by Tony Khan to take shots at the Cerebral Assassin:

"Yeah I mean Kevin Nash rules and I think he'll say things always to get a rise too. He probably truly believes it and he's right. Now if you're gonna take a shot at somebody's wife, do you have the t*sticular fortitude to stand up to that? I do believe that it was probably insided by the the rich creative genius Tony Khan. I think if Will was truly gonna deliver a sick burn, it would've had a little more sting or creativity to it." [3:35-4:06]

Triple H has not responded to Will Ospreay's controversial comments on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see if The Game decides to fire back at the Aerial Assassin in the future.

