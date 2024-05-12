Will Ospreay reveals "the one thing that needs to be said out loud" about Adam Copeland (fka Edge)

Will Ospreay opened up about the one thing that he wanted to be said out loud about Adam Copeland. This comes after the former WWE Superstar defended his TNT Championship on AEW Collision.

Ever since his arrival in AEW last year, Adam Copeland has been on top of his game. He was involved in a heated and personal feud with Christian Cage that resulted in him winning the TNT Championship.

Since winning the gold, Copeland has proven himself to be a fighting champion by defending the title at every opportunity. His most recent title defense came against Kyle O'Reilly this week on AEW Collision. Copeland retained his title after an exciting contest. The Rated-R Superstar's performances have impressed Will Ospreay.

Will Ospreay recently took to social media to praise the former Edge for putting on great matches this late into his career.

Check out his tweet here:

"The one thing that needs to be said out loud. It’s so F***ing amazing having Adam Copeland in the locker room and putting on these type of matches in this part of his career. What a legend bruv."

Expand Tweet

Adam Copeland fears he might lose his TNT Championship to Kyle O'Reilly

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland was being brutally assaulted by The House of Black when Kyle O'Reilly came out to save him. Following this incident, O'Reilly asked for a title shot at AEW Collision.

Both men put on an exciting contest in the main event of Collision that saw Copeland emerge victorious. Following the match, Copeland mentioned that if they face off again, Kyle might take his title.

"It's a night like this that I know I'm not sleeping 'cause I'm gonna be buzzing after that thing. Vancouver brought it and I know they were with their hometown boy, and I get it and I don't blame them. You know, Kyle [O'Reilly] is coming back off a really bad injury and if there's anybody who can relate to that, it's me. And what he brought tonight, man, I got to tell ya, if he gets another shot at this, there's a good chance he's walking away with this. He's that good. So, Kyle, strangely... Thank you."

Expand Tweet

Adam Copeland recently challenged Malakai Black to a TNT Title match at AEW Double or Nothing. It remains to be seen if Black will accept the challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback