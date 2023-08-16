"Someone wanna remind him we’re in a f**king lawsuit with this guy!" - Triple H's reaction to The Rock calling CM Punk after RAW revealed

The Rock is one of the biggest names to have ever stepped foot inside a WWE ring. As such, he can get away with things most people could only dream of. After a 2017 episode of RAW, The Great One just about got away with what could have been a fatal faux pas, and Triple H's reaction to the entire ordeal has been revealed.

While filming Fighting With My Family, The Rock and his Seven Bucks Productions company were in attendance at an episode of RAW to get some footage for the film. While The People's Champ was in the ring addressing the crowd, chants of "CM Punk" broke out.

Completely oblivious to the fact that WWE and CM Punk were embroiled in a legal tussle at the time, The Rock decided to call the Second City Saint in front of a packed Crypto.com Arena, although, he did not answer.

Brian Gewirtz, Senior Vice President of Seven Bucks Productions and former WWE writer, recently spoke on The Masked Man Show about Triple H's reaction to the situation:

"The only time it ever kind of maybe qualified (possibly having to cut someone’s microphone) is when we were shooting Fighting with my Family at Staples Center and The Rock was in the ring and they’re chanting CM Punk and Rock, he doesn’t know what’s going on with the whole Punk-WWE backstage stuff and he pulls out his phone and is like, ‘Hey! What if I called CM Punk right now!?’ And then Triple H turns to me back in Gorilla and was like, ‘Someone wanna remind him we’re in a f**king lawsuit with this guy!’ And Punk didn’t answer. He was doing something else at the time and so, it didn’t really matter and I think it was more said — I think Triple H said it, kind of tongue-in-cheek. He was not legitimately angry." [H/T: Ringside News]

AEW star aims to follow in The Rock's footsteps

Dwayne Johnson has become an inspiration for many, not only in the world of professional wrestling but in the film and entertainment space as well. His crossover into Hollywood was by all means no mean feat, but Anthony Bowens is hoping to replicate that level of mainstream success.

The Acclaimed member told Chris Distefano the following:

"I want that crossover, mainstream appeal. I love professional wrestling and want to do it until I can't do it any longer, but everybody's body has an expiration date. I've done a bunch of commercials over the last couple of years, modeling, just moved to Los Angeles to start building that foundation for later after wrestling. That is the goal. I've always wanted to be a guy like Dwayne" [H/T: Fightful]

Whether Bowens reaches these same heights remains to be seen. But, it seems as though The Five-Tool Player has the skills and drive necessary to achieve his goals.

