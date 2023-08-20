"Sounds like Edge is coming to ALL ELITE" - Fans lose it after what Jim Ross did on AEW Collision

Jim Ross mentioned Edge in the most recent edition of AEW Collision and fans have begun wildly speculating about future possibilities.

On the recent episode of WWE Smackdown, The Rated R superstar Edge reportedly wrestled his last match under his current WWE contract against Sheamus. The WWE Hall of Famer scored a victory against the Celtic warrior after a hard-fought battle in front of his hometown crowd in Toronto with his family in attendance.

Since the match, rumors have been running rampant in the pro wrestling world about Edge heading to All Elite Wrestling(AEW) after finishing his contractual obligations with the WWE. Even people from WWE believe that Edge will make the jump.

These speculations were further fueled when Jim Ross mentioned Edge during the main event match between Christian Cage and Darby Allin in the recent episode of AEW Collision. During Captain Charisma's entrance for the match, the AEW commentator talked about his role in signing Edge and Christian in the early 2000s for WWE.

Edge and Christian's careers have been linked on screen ever since they started in WWE. The two real-life best friends have wrestled as a tag team, winning multiple tag titles in WWE, and have also faced each other on numerous occasions. If Edge is ever to sign with AEW, it seems inevitable that he will be involved in a storyline with Christian, who is already signed with the Jacksonville-based company, based on their history.

Amidst all the rumors, Jim Ross namedropping Edge just a night after his possible last match in WWE took the internet by storm. Most fans are convinced that the Rated R superstar will join Tony Khan's promotion and want him to show up at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, All In, at Wembley Stadium in London. Others believe a debut is incoming, but not at All In.

AEW Star Mark Henry praises Edge for his impact on WWE

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry talked about Edge and Christian doing the 5-second pose for the first time and said they did innovative things.

"Him and Christian, their rise to the top. I remember the first night they said, 'Okay everybody, get your cameras out.' Then they took a picture. We're gonna pose for a picture for everybody. I thought to myself, 'Damn, why didn't I do that?' They just did innovative things.

Henry added that Edge was destined to be a top star ever since he began in WWE as he could get the crowd involved.

"Man, the light was always very heavy on Edge and he delivered. There has never been a point where he was involved in something and people didn't care."

