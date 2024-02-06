Speculation killer on fired executive secretly working with WWE 

STARDOM recently fired its executive after finding out what he was doing behind their backs. The star in question is Rossy Ogawa. Rumors are that he was working for WWE.

In 2010, Rossy Ogawa, along with Fuka Kakimoto and Nanae Takahashi, established STARDOM. Nine years later, the pro wrestling promotion moved to Bushiroad. However, he was still a part of the promotion until he was released recently.

STARDOM recently informed the fans that the company has terminated their contract with Rossy as they found out that he was “poaching Stardom players and staff.”

After the news hit social media, Tony Khan implicitly stated via a tweet that Rossy could have been working for WWE and feeding STARDOM talents to the sports entertainment giant, which fueled speculations and rumors on the internet.

This allegation created a buzz on the internet, but Dave Meltzer recently asserted that it is false and Rossy is not associated with WWE.

“Totally false!” Dave Meltzer replied to a fan's tweet.

More details related to the matter are yet to be discovered and disclosed.

Tony Khan takes a shot at Rossy Ogawa following implicit allegations of working with WWE

Tony Khan is very active on social media. Therefore, when he heard about the latest development related to Rossy Ogawa, he couldn’t control himself and responded to the matter with a dig at the founder of STARDOM.

Khan logged onto X and shared a brutal tweet after learning that STARDOM had fired Rossy.

"Bye Rossy!" Tony Khan wrote.

AEW and STARDOM have worked closely together in the past. When STARDOM was sold to Bushiroad, the company hired Rossy as an executive producer. The company had no idea of the business he was running under everyone else's nose. Therefore, as soon as they found out about it, they didn’t think twice before letting Rossy go.

