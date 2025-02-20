Spoiler on controversial name's AEW Collision debut

The upcoming episode of AEW Collision was taped earlier today at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. The show was reportedly quite captivating, and spoilers of it are available online.

Even since Collision's introduction, the program has focused on pushing young talents and creating future greats. During the show's latest taping, NJPW star Gabe Kidd made his debut. This was not his first in-ring appearance for the company, as he previously teamed up with Roderick Strong on the now-discontinued Rampage to take on The Infantry's Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean.

The reigning NJPW Strong Openweight Championship locked horns with The Butcher in his first Collision match. According to reports, he registered a dominant victory over his opponent. Kidd joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2020 and is currently one of its biggest names.

The biggest match of Gabe Kidd's career was perhaps against Kenny Omega. They squared off earlier this year at Wrestle Dynasty. Several fans believe that Kidd will be an AEW mainstay in the future.

Kidd has often been surrounded by controversy due to his social media posts and comments on fellow wrestlers.

Gabe Kidd wants a rematch with former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd was one of the most hyped matches going into the Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view. The showdown did not disappoint, and according to many fans, it was the bout of the night.

In a recent interview with NJPW, the 27-year-old was asked if he wanted a rematch with The Cleaner. Kidd responded by saying he was looking to avenge his loss to Omega but was not in a hurry. The NJPW star was confident that his second bout against the AEW veteran would be on another level.

"When the time is right, I do. And you know, it'll be harder a second time. Tokyo Dome was his first match back, his first step back into the wrestling ring. A second time and he'll be more confident, he'll have been wrestling consistently," said Kidd. [H/T: NJPW's official website]

Gabe Kidd is a former NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion with Alex Coughlin. He has also held the HOP Heavyweight Championship once.

