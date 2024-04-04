SPOILER forgotten star returns to AEW and attacks Chris Jericho & HOOK, joins heel faction

An Olympic medalist who was last seen on a program several months ago finally made his return to AEW by attacking the FTW Champion HOOK and the former All Elite World Champion Chris Jericho, joining a new heel faction in the process.

The forgotten star in question is Anthony Ogogo. The former Olympic bronze medalist was last seen during the 'All In 2023' pre-show, where he assisted Paul Wight (fka Big Show) by taking out Jeff Jerrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh in a segment. Ogogo also had a brief run on TV back in June 2021 before disappearing.

He then went on to wrestle in a number of dark matches, most recently in November 2023. Meanwhile, Anthony Ogogo finally made his return to TV during the AEW Collision tapings for this week, right after Dynamite. During the tapings, which will air this Saturday, Ogogo came out to assist Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty.

The trio took out FTW Champion HOOK and Chris Jericho. After the assault, the trio put a 'Shane Taylor Promotions' banner on fallen Jericho and HOOK, announcing Ogogo as the newest member of the faction.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, it seems like this could be the start of the potential feud between Chris Jericho and Anthony Ogogo after their altercation on the soon-to-be-aired Collision.

The returning star revealed he has re-signed with AEW

The recently returned star, Anthony Ogogo, previously revealed he had re-signed a deal with Tony Khan's promotion. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted recently, Ogogo said:

"I think there’s a lot of potential around me and Tony Khan has signed me and he’s re-signed me. So he obviously sees something in me and I have this aura which people haven’t got because they haven’t done what I’ve done in real life. But it’s like, I need to get the experience."

Henceforth, only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Anthony Ogogo upon his anticipated return and whether he could be feuding with HOOK and Chris Jericho in the coming weeks.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Chris Jericho's feud with Anthony Ogogo? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion