Spoiler : John Cena namedrops AEW star while roasting Solo Sikoa on unaired SmackDown episode

John Cena, apparently, cannot keep AEW off his mind. Cena is an immaculate promo cutter, and that has played a major part in him becoming such a big name in WWE. Needless to say, his promos are an earful.

Currently, The Leader of Cenation is in a feud with The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, which also includes Solo Sikoa. Cena is set to face The Enforcer of the stable in a one-on-one match at Crown Jewel. Recently, Big Match John ripped apart Solo Sikoa with his words, and surprisingly, there was an AEW reference.

"I am gonna say goodbye. But I am not gonna say goodbye to them. I am gonna say goodbye for them. The only reason you got a job here is because of your cousin. We all see you, walking around, thinking you are some big bad a** enforcer when you are nothing but a bargain-basement Taz ripoff." he said.

In the video from an un-aired SmackDown episode, Cena references the legendary Taz. The Human Suplex Machine wrestled in WWE and ECW and is currently working with AEW as a commentator and manager. Roman Reigns and Cena have feuded earlier, once in 2017 and then in 2021. Even back then, their promos were nothing short of legendary.

WWE NXT episode featuring John Cena won the Tuesday Nights Rating War against AEW

WWE's NXT took the Tuesday Night Ratings War seriously. On October 10, NXT went head-to-head against the Title Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite. John Cena helped WWE pretty much win the war because he made a rare appearance on NXT.

Not just John Cena, Paul Heyman, and even The Undertaker made their way to WWE's third brand.

The Tuesday Night War, Cena name-dropping Taz, and other similar instances will definitely make wrestling fans wonder whether WWE recognizes Tony Khan's company, which started off in 2019, as a competition.

