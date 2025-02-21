SPOILER: Major AEW tag team finally returns after almost five months

A popular AEW Tag Team has returned to action after a long hiatus. The Von Erichs are two-thirds of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions as part of The Sons of Texas with Dustin Rhodes. They returned to the ring during a recent episode of Ring of Honor.

Ad

Even though The Von Erichs have signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling, they compete in the company's sister promotion Ring of Honor. On the February 20th episode of ROH on HonorClub, Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich teamed up with Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd (The Outrunners) to face Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance, Ariya Daivari, Mark Sterling, and Tony Nese of The Premier Athletes. The babyface team picked up a huge victory.

Ad

Trending

The match was also the return of The Von Erichs after Marshall Von Erich suffered a pec injury in September 2024. On X (formerly known as Twitter), ROH promoted the match from the taped episode on HonorClub.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes on the alliance of The Von Erichs and Dustin Rhodes

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. He respects the business and has studied some of the best in the game. In an interview, The American Nightmare opened up about his brother Dustin Rhodes aligning with The Von Erichs in AEW.

Ad

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on the alliance and his love for The Von Erichs. The former AEW star further revealed that he studied Kevin Von Erich and is proud to see what his sons are accomplishing alongside his brother Dustin Rhodes.

"Dustin doing the spot with the Von Erichs was so cool. I have such a love for the Von Erichs. I don’t think Kevin knows this, but I studied Kevin, I watched Kevin, I was so fascinated by Kevin Von Erich. To see his kids and Dustin, it was very touching," Cody Rhodes said.

The fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan decides to book The Von Erichs in a match on All Elite Wrestling programming in the upcoming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE