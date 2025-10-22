Star who recently quit WWE due to low salary reveals if AEW has reached out to her

A former WWE star recently discussed whether she had talked to AEW after her exit from the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Jazmyn Nyx was one of the major prospects in World Wrestling Entertainment's developmental brand, NXT. She was a crucial member of the Fatal Influence stable, and the trio was popular with fans.

The 27-year-old star performed in NXT from 2023 until September earlier this year. She wanted a higher salary during the contract negotiations, but WWE reportedly refused to change its stance. In the end, the former star decided to quit the company. She recently became a free agent and was moved to the alumni section of the promotion's official website.

While speaking recently on The Ariel Helwani Show, Jazmyn Nyx said that fans have been asking if she would head to AEW in the future. She stated that Tony Khan's company had yet to reach out to her, nor had she.

"A lot of people were like, ‘Oh, you’re going to AEW?’ Yeah, that’s obviously the question - I knew people were going to ask that. Is there any interest from me? I don’t know. I haven’t talked to them yet, they haven’t reached out. But like I said, I’m still keeping everything open. I really have no clue - I’m a very go-with-the-flow person, so whatever comes my way, that’s probably what I’ll end up doing," Nyx said. [H/T - Ringside News]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Jazmyn Nyx breaks silence on WWE's offer

Jazmyn Nyx could have been a top star in the Stamford-based promotion. However, due to disagreements between both parties over financial terms, the 27-year-old chose to walk away instead.

In Jazmyn Nyx's official video statement on Instagram, she said it was her personal decision as she couldn't work with the salary being offered for the next three years.

"I am not re-signing with WWE. This is a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn't going to cut it for me financially, and that's ok. I kinda just wanted to give a backstory of everything," Nyx said.

It remains to be seen what is next for the 27-year-old star.

