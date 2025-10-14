WWE quietly moves 27-year-old star to alumni section; wrestling future uncertain 

An up-and-coming performer has been quietly moved to the alumni section on WWE's official website, a few days after news of her departure became public. Former Fatal Influence member Jazmyn Nyx had earlier announced that she had rejected the new offer to stay with the global juggernaut for years to come.Jazmyn's comments quickly went viral on social media, raising concerns over NXT stars earning significantly less money compared to those on the main roster. The 27-year-old star had even alluded that she was making just about $80,000 and that the new deal offered by the company was also in the same range.Since the announcement of her departure, WWE has made more cuts to its roster, especially from its NXT and Evolve rosters. As for Jazmyn Nyx, she has now finally been moved to the alumni section on the promotion's website. Check it out:Moreover, Jazmyn has yet to reveal if she intends to continue in the wrestling business or is looking at exploring other career options.Ridge Holland recently announced his WWE departureA few hours back, another departure in the form of Ridge Holland became public. The 37-year-old star was in the midst of recovering from a broken foot when the global juggernaut confirmed that they weren't renewing his contract. Holland expressed his frustration over how things panned out, saying he was disheartened to be cut when he was in no position to work, at least for the next six months.&quot;I've been informed that WWE will not be renewing my contract when it ends on November 14th. WWE are still going to cover my rehab from injury but my guaranteed pay will end, quite frustrating to say the least as I cannot work for another 6 months due to the aforementioned injury, with a family of 5 to support,&quot; he wrote.Ridge Holland also mentioned that he had a family of 5 to support amid the new crisis he's facing and shared uncertainty over his wrestling future. Only time will tell if Holland manages to mount a comeback in the business once he recovers.