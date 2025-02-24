Star's return announcement nearly 3 years after last AEW match sparks reaction from WWE veteran Mark Henry

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently praised AEW for giving the spotlight to a top star who was returning briefly to the promotion. He claimed that this was a good move by them.

Clark Connors is not new to the Tony Khan-led promotion. He participated in the tournament in 2022 to determine the first-ever AEW International Champion. He is still signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling as a member of the Bullet Club War Dogs faction, alongside David Finley and Gabe Kidd.

The company recently shared a promo coming from Connors as he put the entire locker room on notice. He revealed his intentions of making an appearance in AEW. Mark Henry praised the promotion, believing they had a good one in the 31-year-old. However, it remains uncertain when this might happen and what the long-term reasons could be.

"Outstanding talent AEW‘s got a good one," Henry wrote.

Clark Connors' stablemate made his AEW Collision debut last night

Before Clark Connors revealed he was appearing in AEW, Gabe Kidd took the spotlight by competing against The Butcher on Collision last night.

The announcement of his appearance was made abruptly this week on Dynamite. Kidd is also not new to the company, having competed for them in the past, but he only got to compete on the Saturday show this past weekend.

He delivered a promo after his appearance, as he was unsatisfied with who they put him against. The British star wanted more and demanded that the company stop toying with him. He was looking for better competition.

"When did i tell you to stop playing with me? I told you, Butcher, you're gonna put me in the ring with The Butcher. I butcher people on a regular, are you mad? I'm very mad and I'm here now. I've been talking a lot of sh*t about your company and nobody seems to be doing something about it so I turned up. I'm here taking a p*ss all over the floor. What are any of you b*tt hurt little freaks gonna do about it? Who's gonna step up to the Madman?"

It remains to be seen whether these recent events suggest that the Bullet Club War Dogs will have a brief run with the Jacksonville-based promotion going forward. This could also lead to the rest of the group, including David Finley, making an appearance.

