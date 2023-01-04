AEW star Matt Hardy recently recalled current WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon telling him not to use the V1 hand gesture because she believed it wouldn't work.

Matt Hardy made his name in WWE both as part of the Hardy Boys alongside brother Jeff and as a singles superstar. He won the European Championship and United States Championship on one occasion, each while winning the tag team titles ten times. One aspect of his singles run that stood out and got over with fans was the V1 hand sign, symbolizing Matt Hardy's Version One gimmick.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestling legend lauded current AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed. The duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have generated quite the buzz among fans with their rapping and 'scissor me' gesture.

Hardy applauded The Acclaimed for their current work and audience engagement.

"The scissoring thing, there was one point where they were told they shouldn't be doing that, but they still kept doing it and then it got over organically on its own in the most incredibly huge way possible. It speaks volumes about them and I love that they did it," Hardy said.

Hardy added that Stephine McMahon had once advised him to avoid using the V1 hand signal as she thought it would not get over with fans.

"It reminds me of when I was doing the 'V1' hand sign and Stephanie McMahon said, 'You really shouldn't do that, it's never going to get over.' I still kept doing it and it worked, it got over, and it's still around now. Good for them for sticking to their guns." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Matt Hardy referred to Roman Reigns as the WWE "franchise"

Roman Reigns, who has been the face of WWE for the past eight years, has been named the "franchise" by Matt Hardy.

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Undisputed Universal Champion was referred to as the promotion's top star of 2022 by The Broken One.

"I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and beyond, and him heading The Bloodline, turning it into a main event act, they really are the franchise of the WWE," Hardy said ."Roman Reigns is the franchise player. He's just the nucleus of WWE right now and he's just done a tremendous job." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Hardy recently claimed that The Tribal Chief's days were numbered and that Cody Rhodes would be the one to ultimately dethrone him.

