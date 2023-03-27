Steven Seagal's daughter training with WWE legend ahead of potential in-ring debut 

WWE initially introduced pro wrestling to the world and inspired many Hollywood stars to jump into the industry. While Steven Seagal never made the jump, his daughter Arissa LeBrock is currently training with AEW's Dustin Rhodes to become a pro wrestler.

LeBrock notably had a WWE tryout back in 2019, but unfortunately had to put her wrestling career on the back burner after she sustained an injury. Sometime thereafter, Arissa began training at Dustin's Rhodes Wrestling Academy.

During a recent appearance on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes expressed his anticipation for LeBrock's future in pro wrestling.

“It’s pretty cool to see their daughter right here live in color, she’s come off of modeling in California and things like that. We’re working with a personal trainer, and she’s trying to get everything — all her ducks in a row. She’s doing a great job, but this is only the beginning for her.” (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

One Fall Wrestling @WrestlingFall1 Arissa LeBrock, daughter of actors Steven Seagal and Kelly LeBrock, is currently training at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy Arissa LeBrock, daughter of actors Steven Seagal and Kelly LeBrock, is currently training at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy https://t.co/IGaJhfLYKq

Dustin Rhodes has been very supportive of his brother, Cody Rhodes, as he's slated to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39. The veteran recently took to social media to share his support for The American Nightmare.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

The WWE veteran is reportedly planning to open up his very own wrestling promotion

Dustin Rhodes began his pro wrestling career a little over 30 years ago and has since wrestled in multiple different promotions. At 53, it seems that he's already begun to transition his wrestling career into the next phase.

MarK Condon #AntiSmarkSuperstar ☠ @BigShambowski Dustin Rhodes is at a point where his GOAT card is punched. He could lose every match from now until he decides to retire and it wouldn't tarnish his legacy at all. Dustin Rhodes is at a point where his GOAT card is punched. He could lose every match from now until he decides to retire and it wouldn't tarnish his legacy at all. https://t.co/uQBb67vERX

During an interview with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion detailed his plans to open a wrestling promotion this year.

“It’s probably going to happen sometime late summer. We can really take over this market in Austin and do something big with it. These kids have a place to go in front of kids and people to feel their energy. This is only so much. When you have 300 people, it gives you a lot more energy. Austin is a great pro wrestling city.” (H/T: EWrestlingNews)

As he's eying an eventual retirement, it seems that Dustin is ready to leave behind his legacy as an in-ring performer and branch out into other aspects of his profession.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes