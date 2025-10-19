  • home icon
  "Still can't draw a dime," "Mercedes Hogan strikes again" - Fans lose it after Mercedes Mone wins another title at AEW WrestleDream 2025

"Still can't draw a dime," "Mercedes Hogan strikes again" - Fans lose it after Mercedes Mone wins another title at AEW WrestleDream 2025

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 19, 2025 04:30 GMT
Mercedes Mone won her 11th title at AEW WrestleDream 2025 (Image via Triller TV
Mercedes Mone won her 11th title at AEW WrestleDream 2025 (Image via Triller TV's livestream, and realskyblade & heel_ucey's X)

Mercedes Mone made history at the 2025 AEW WrestleDream event by adding another title to her ten-belt collection. However, the fans did not appreciate her accomplishment and erupted with reactions online.

The former RAW Women's Champion arrived at the WrestleDream event to lay out an open challenge for her TBS championship. The interim ROH Women's World Television Champion, Mina Shirakawa, answered Mone's call, and the match was contested for both of their titles.

It was a back-and-forth encounter that saw Mone and Shirakawa leave all in the ring. The duo came close to dethroning each other on multiple occasions with their exhilarating and power-packed moves. In the end, the conniving Mone used the ropes to claim the victory and win her 11th title in the process.

However, Mercedes Mone's monumental win led to a huge wave of negative reactions from the fans on social media. A section of fans labeled her as 'Mercedes Hogan', taking a dig at Mone burying talent to succeed. Another fan questioned AEW's booking of The CEO helping their roster.

A fan bluntly called Mone an overpaid and overrated star in AEW. At the same time, other fans expressed significant anger at the former WWE star winning another championship.

Mercedes Mone etched a new record at AEW WrestleDream

Regardless of the fans' outburst, Mercedes Mone has made a lot of history in recent memory. A day ago, she surpassed Jade Cargill's record and became the longest reigning TBS Champion in AEW history. At the 2025 WrestleDream pay-per-view, Mone claimed her 11th concurrent title, surpassing wrestling legend Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten titles simultaneously.

On the other hand, the former RAW Women's Champion was confronted by the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, who retained her title against Timeless Toni Storm before Mone's match against Shirakawa. She dropped The CEO on the mat following her win, hinting at a potential feud that the fans can witness on AEW television.

