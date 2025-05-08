"Still hot" - Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and more send messages to AEW star hours after her Dynamite return

AEW's roster is brimming with young talent. Both men and women in the company are touted to be future champions, and Tony Khan has immense faith in them. Anna Jay is one such name in the company with the potential to hold the TBS or Women's Titles.

AEW star Anna Jay has been with the company since it was founded in 2019. Although she has not been successful in winning a championship so far, her in-ring skills have drastically improved in recent months. She is a fan favourite, and 2025 will be an important year for her career. Jay was on hiatus for the last few weeks. However, she finally made her Dynamite return this week.

Fans worldwide were overjoyed by her Dynamite comeback. Furthermore, Many popular wrestlers such as Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and more sent her uplifting messages after her segment on the episode.

Wrestlers react to Anna Jay's Dynamite return. (Images via Jay's Instagram)

Anna Jay on working with former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

Anna Jay was once a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society faction. This group was led by the Ocho, and apart from Jay, it consisted of Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo. In a 2023 interview with PWMania, the 26-year-old opened up on working with the future WWE Hall of Famer and how she felt honored to get his advice.

"It’s so cool. Meeting him and working with him in AEW was a crazy experience for me. Obviously, now I never thought I’d be in a faction with him. I always was able to go to him for advice, but now being able to work right underneath him is cool because I literally get to talk to him every week," said Jay. [H/T EWrestling News]

Anna Jay is currently in a relationship with former TNT Champion Jack Perry.

