"Still mad about him beating Finn Balor," "Always been overrated" - Fans accuse WWE legend of burying multiple stars since major return

AEW star Cope (FKA Edge) was forced to retire from in-ring action in 2011 due to a severe neck injury. He returned to the ring at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble PLE to a massive pop from fans. The veteran entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match at the number 21 spot.

After his shocking return in 2020, the erstwhile Edge has entered the ring with many names, including Finn Balor. Most of his feuds in WWE and AEW have seen him emerge triumphant, making him a subject of criticism lately.

The Rated R Superstar recently had an interview with Stephen Brunt of Up Close. The WWE legend revealed that he might retire from in-ring competition after two years. Cope added that he wants to elevate younger talents in AEW before he rides off into the sunset.

Trending

Later, a fan on X (Twitter) called out the legendary star and highlighted that the WWE Hall of Famer had multiple chances to put over younger talents in the past, but he didn't.

Expand Tweet

Many people agreed with the claim that Cope had buried many talents since his return in 2020. Some fans cited the example of Finn Balor, who lost to the erstwhile Edge in a Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania 39.

"I’m still mad about him beating Finn Balor at 'Mania. Nobody has benefitted from his return to wrestling," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"When he went over Finn at [WrestleMania 39], it was obvious that he is a wannabe Hogan without the drawing power," another fan wrote.

''This is why he hasn't changed anything since joining that company,'' another fan claimed.

Expand Tweet

WWE legend Cope (FKA Edge) is against star ratings

The former WWE World Champion also addressed star ratings for wrestling matches during his appearance on Up Close. The 51-year-old stated that he never understood the concept and believed it was a wrong practice because it robbed the wrestlers of the opportunity to have fun inside the ring.

"Star ratings for wrestling; what does that even mean? The pressure that I see talent put on themselves to try and attain this thing that doesn’t even exist. Just go and have fun that’s what it’s supposed to be; that’s why you got into wrestling is to have fun. There’s no other reason to do it; it’s not normal to land on your back for a living," he said.

The Rated R Superstar is currently feuding with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. He has FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) on his side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback