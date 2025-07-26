  • home icon
  • “Still thinking about this”- Mercedes Mone recalls Hangman Page’s hilarious interaction with veteran

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jul 26, 2025 11:29 GMT
Hangman Page (right) / Mercedes Mone (left) [Image Credits : AEW on TV (Instagram), Mone
Hangman Page (right) / Mercedes Mone (left) [Image Credits : AEW on TV (Instagram), Mone's X profile]

AEW champion Mercedes Mone has shared her response to a hilarious exchange between the Jacksonville-based company's Men's World Champion Hangman Page and his former arch-rival's veteran manager from years ago. The latter, Prince Nana, played a role in helping The Cowboy reclaim the belt from Jon Moxley at All In : Texas.

Back in November of 2023, ahead of their Texas Death Match at the Full Gear pay-per-view, Adam Page stood face to face with and cut an incendiary promo against his then-sworn enemy Swerve Strickland, with the latter's manager Prince Nana accompanying his client. At one point during his address, The Hangman shared a funny exchange with the 45-year-old, promising to beat him and up and steal his marijuana after defeating Strickland in their upcoming bout.

Page's remark, and Nana's livid response to it on television, is a moment that has its share of fans, apparently including AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The CEO recently took to X/Twitter to share a clip of the aforementioned exchange from the November 15, 2023 episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite, captioning her post:

"Still thinking about this [laughing face emoji]", wrote Mercedes.

Check out Mone's tweet below:

Prince Nana had helped Swerve Strickland cheat to get a win over Hangman Page in 2023. At All In 2025, he settled his debt by neutralizing Marina Shafir at ringside while The Realest took out The Young Bucks. This allowed The Cowboy to submit Jon Moxley and reclaim the AEW World Championship.

All In did not end in victory for Mercedes Mone, unfortunately, as she failed to dethrone Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Mercedes Mone had a successful title defense recently

Despite suffering her first singles loss in AEW at All In : Texas, Mercedes Mone quickly bounced back to her winning ways this Friday in England. The CEO successfully defended her RevPro British Women's Championship against Safire Reed at RevPro Summer Sizzler 2025.

It remains to be seen what Mone's future intentions on AEW programming will be after her loss to "Timeless" Toni Storm around two weeks ago.

Anurag Mukherjee

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
